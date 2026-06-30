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Lightfoot says driver app engagement boosts fuel economy by 9%

App users averaged 26.6mpg compared with 24.3mpg for drivers who did not engage with it.

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Lightfoot says driver app engagement boosts fuel economy by 9%
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Drivers who actively use Lightfoot’s mobile app achieve 9% better fuel economy than those who do not, according to new analysis from the fleet technology provider.

The study, based on performance data from almost 100,000 commercial vehicle drivers across the UK, found that app users averaged 26.6mpg compared with 24.3mpg for drivers who did not engage with the app.

Lightfoot said the improvement comes in addition to the average fuel savings of up to 15% its platform already delivers.

Based on current fuel prices, it estimated that a 500-vehicle fleet, with each vehicle covering 13,500 miles annually, could save more than £200,000 a year through the difference in fuel economy alone.

The analysis also found that 82% of drivers who actively engaged with the app achieved Lightfoot’s Elite Driver status, compared with 74% across the wider driver population.

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The company said the findings demonstrate the importance of employee engagement alongside vehicle technology in improving fleet performance, reducing emissions and lowering operating costs.

To help increase participation, Lightfoot has introduced a bulk activation feature that allows fleet managers to invite all eligible drivers to activate their accounts in a single action.

David Savage, chief revenue officer at Lightfoot, said: “Procurement teams spend years and vast sums perfecting their fleet mix to chase small efficiency gains.

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“The data tells a different story: getting drivers to download and engage with an app can deliver equal or greater gains, in a fraction of the time.

“For years, fleets have focused on vehicles and technology as the primary drivers of efficiency improvements. What this study shows is that people matter just as much.

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“When drivers feel engaged, recognised and motivated, they make better decisions behind the wheel that have a positive impact on reduced fuel consumption, emissions and vehicle wear and tear.

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“The fleets achieving the best results are those that make driver performance visible and celebrate success. Engagement creates motivation. Motivation creates behaviour change. Behaviour change delivers measurable business outcomes and the numbers prove it.”

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