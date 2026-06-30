ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lightfoot-says-driver-app-engagement-boosts-fuel-economy-by-9/

Drivers who actively use Lightfoot’s mobile app achieve 9% better fuel economy than those who do not, according to new analysis from the fleet technology provider.

The study, based on performance data from almost 100,000 commercial vehicle drivers across the UK, found that app users averaged 26.6mpg compared with 24.3mpg for drivers who did not engage with the app.

Lightfoot said the improvement comes in addition to the average fuel savings of up to 15% its platform already delivers.

Based on current fuel prices, it estimated that a 500-vehicle fleet, with each vehicle covering 13,500 miles annually, could save more than £200,000 a year through the difference in fuel economy alone.

The analysis also found that 82% of drivers who actively engaged with the app achieved Lightfoot’s Elite Driver status, compared with 74% across the wider driver population.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said the findings demonstrate the importance of employee engagement alongside vehicle technology in improving fleet performance, reducing emissions and lowering operating costs.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

To help increase participation, Lightfoot has introduced a bulk activation feature that allows fleet managers to invite all eligible drivers to activate their accounts in a single action.

David Savage, chief revenue officer at Lightfoot, said: “Procurement teams spend years and vast sums perfecting their fleet mix to chase small efficiency gains.