Lightfoot to provide telematics and driver coaching to VWFS Fleet customers

Volkswagen Financial Services Fleet has joined forces with driver technology provider Lightfoot to offer its leasing customers access to a suite of integrated driver behaviour, telematics and electric vehicle management tools.
As part of the new partnership, Lightfoot becomes a formal technology provider to VWFS | Fleet, allowing leasing customers to choose from a menu of connected features—including in-cab driver coaching, mileage tracking, EV charge data, diagnostics, and AI-enabled video—either at the point of vehicle order or during its lifecycle.
Paul Hollick, chief executive officer at Lightfoot, said: “We are delighted to be working with VWFS | Fleet on this innovative partnership, offering a full-service telematics and rewards technology solution for its leasing customers.
“By offering the technology at the vehicle ordering stage, customers can specify exactly what each car or van needs, creating economies of scale with consistency throughout their fleet from perk cars to workhorse commercial vehicles.”
The partnership is designed to reduce admin, simplify data collection across multi-marque fleets, and enable more tailored lease arrangements. With Lightfoot providing consistent, real-time vehicle data, VWFS | Fleet customers gain better visibility over fleet usage and compliance.
Jonathan Glenn, head of fleet operations at VWFS | Fleet, said: “At VWFS | Fleet, we’re dedicated to helping our customers get the most out of their fleets. We know that safety, efficiency, and sustainability are top priorities, and innovative telematics solutions play a crucial role.
“That’s why we’re excited to partner with Lightfoot – bringing their award-winning technology to our customers as an all-in-one solution. Together, we’re driving smarter, greener, and safer fleet performance, delivering real savings and tangible benefits.”
With more fleets shifting toward electrification and flexible vehicle use, both firms see the collaboration as a way to future-proof operations, improve in-life cost control, and simplify end-of-contract processes.