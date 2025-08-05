Limited LCV choice blocking fleet electrification, says FleetCheck

An inability to buy models other than panel vans is one of the key reasons for the slow electrification of light commercial vehicles (LCVs), according to FleetCheck.

Peter Golding, CEO at the fleet software specialist, said the company’s user base has often complained that electric alternatives for key roles were limited or unavailable.

He said: “It is understandable manufacturers have concentrated on panel vans in their initial phases of electric vehicle (EV) production because they form the backbone of many of the largest fleets.

“Presumably the original plan was that other models would follow but because the rate of adoption has been much more sluggish than envisaged, they are holding back.

“Our view is this strategy is now acting as a further brake on electrification.

“We know some panel van fleets are resisting EVs because of range and payload issues but equally, there are other businesses who want to electrify but the vehicles they want just aren’t available.”

Golding said there were key shortages in areas ranging from pick-ups to tow vehicles and other specialist conversions.

He added: “We’re now in a position where there are one or two models available in some of these sectors, such as the new Isuzu pick-up, but there is little or no real choice, and so fleets that want to push forward with electrification are forced to stay with diesel vehicles.

“The availability of EV chassis cabs is helping because it opens the door to conversions but even here, progress is slow.

“A fleet operator I met recently is very keen to electrify his prison vans – they generally carry light loads and cover short distances so are a good match for an EV operational profile – but he could find nothing on the market.

“It seems to us that by switching resources into offering new vehicle types that work well as EVs, rather than continuing to push those that sometimes don’t, manufacturers could help to bring new momentum to the market. They should be picking the low hanging fruit first.”

Golding said that electric van sales for this year, while increasing, continued to lag well behind the level listed in the Government’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate.

He said: “Sales are currently running at about half the target level for 2025, despite the government’s recent revisions of the scheme.

“It is clear that new approaches will be needed from both legislators and manufacturers to bring new impetus to the market.”