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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/linedata-upgrades-fleet-management-platform-to-support-changing-mobility-landscape/

Linedata has announced a series of enhancements to its Ekip360 fleet management platform, as businesses face increasing pressure to manage vehicle costs, regulatory requirements and changing mobility demands.

The technology provider said fleet management is becoming increasingly complex as organisations balance total cost of ownership considerations, growing volumes of operational data, electrification strategies and evolving mobility models. The latest updates to Ekip360 are designed to help businesses manage the entire vehicle lifecycle, from contract origination through to vehicle return.

The platform provides a single interface covering quotation, contract management, monitoring and reporting, enabling fleet operators to gain a real-time overview of operations while automating key processes. Linedata said the enhancements are intended to improve operational efficiency, reduce manual administration and support faster decision-making.

Among the benefits highlighted by the company are advanced reporting and performance analysis tools designed to improve fleet profitability, workflow automation aimed at reducing operational costs, and enhanced asset management capabilities to support vehicle remarketing and residual value performance. The platform also includes tools to support regulatory and tax compliance through automated reporting processes.

Pascal Benarousse, business development director, lending and leasing, at Linedata, said: “Fleet management can no longer be viewed solely as an operational function. Today, it is a direct driver of value creation.

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“With Linedata Ekip360, we help clients address key fleet management challenges such as anticipating, optimizing and securing operations, while strengthening our clients’ position in a demanding market.”

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Linedata said the platform also provides contractual flexibility, allowing users to adjust, extend or amend agreements while maintaining full traceability of changes. Additional features include detailed order tracking through unique identifiers and customisable invoicing options, including consolidated billing, designed to simplify financial management for fleet operators.