  
Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
Leasing & Finance

Liquid Fleet appoints head of business development

Deborah Stewart-Downs has extensive fleet industry experience, having worked at van converter Bott for nine years, and Vauxhall for 18.

2 min read
Share
Liquid Fleet
ADVERTISEMENT

Liquid Fleet has appointed Deborah Stewart-Downs (pictured, right) as head of business development, as part of its goal to reach 5,000 vehicles on-fleet by the end of 2028.

Stewart-Downs worked at van converter Bott for nine years, and Vauxhall for 18.

In the head of business development role, Stewart-Downs will build the sales team, creating a nationwide presence, allowing the fleet to grow from 3,000 vehicles to 5,000.

Liquid Fleet has also appointed Leigh Hartzenberg (pictured, second from left), who previously worked at Dawson Group, as business development manager – North.

Lucy Summers (pictured, left) has joined Liquid Fleet as business development manager – central. Summers joins from Enterprise Mobility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is also hiring for a southern business development manager.

Grace Hall (pictured, second from right) has been appointed as broker manager. She previously held roles at Motorlease and Summit Drive.

Stewart-Downs said: “It’s great to be offered this position as it draws on my strengths in building and developing a sales team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The company is very focussed on its ambition of growing to 5,000 vehicles and the team and I will be working hard to achieve this goal through growing our customer based across broker, rental and corporate sales.”

Martin Potter, commercial director at Liquid Fleet, said: “We are already extremely pleased how the sales team is shaping up at a time when more companies than ever are looking at the flexibility that shorter term leases provide its employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile, the rental broker sector continues to offer us opportunities for growth from our strong stock sourcing partnerships we have in place with 20 OEMs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related