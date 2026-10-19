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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/liquid-fleet-appoints-head-of-business-development/

Liquid Fleet has appointed Deborah Stewart-Downs (pictured, right) as head of business development, as part of its goal to reach 5,000 vehicles on-fleet by the end of 2028.

Stewart-Downs worked at van converter Bott for nine years, and Vauxhall for 18.

In the head of business development role, Stewart-Downs will build the sales team, creating a nationwide presence, allowing the fleet to grow from 3,000 vehicles to 5,000.

Liquid Fleet has also appointed Leigh Hartzenberg (pictured, second from left), who previously worked at Dawson Group, as business development manager – North.

Lucy Summers (pictured, left) has joined Liquid Fleet as business development manager – central. Summers joins from Enterprise Mobility.

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The company is also hiring for a southern business development manager.

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Grace Hall (pictured, second from right) has been appointed as broker manager. She previously held roles at Motorlease and Summit Drive.

Stewart-Downs said: “It’s great to be offered this position as it draws on my strengths in building and developing a sales team.