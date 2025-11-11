  
Liquid Fleet appoints sales and marketing director ahead of growth plans

Miller will help Liquid Fleet achieve its 35% annual growth target and support its six to 12 month lease customers in moving to EVs.

Dylan Robertson

11 November 2025

Liquid Fleet Miller

Liquid Fleet has appointed James Miller (pictured) as its sales and marketing director, as it aims to grow its fleet from 3,000 to 5,000 over the next five years.

Miller will help Liquid Fleet achieve its 35% annual growth target and support its six to 12 month lease customers in moving to electric vehicles (EVs).

He has experience in the rental, corporate leasing and fleet electrification sectors.

Initially, he will be tasked with building the sales team to ensure nationwide coverage, supported by a newly-hired digital marketing colleague.

Miller was previously a strategic account director at Ayvens, responsible for managing relationships with corporate fleets.

He has also served as head of mobility at Santander Consumer and UK lead for OEM and strategic partnerships at BP Pulse.

Miller said: “It’s a very exciting time to join Liquid Fleet and I look forward to leading the team to grow the business over the coming years with our 6-12 months lease proposition, while expanding our salary sacrifice, short term probationary cover and grey fleet offering.

“Alongside the ambitious growth plans we will continue delivering what we are known for, which is a very personal customer service tuned into specific mobility needs”

Liquid Fleet has also moved into larger premises in Telford, with a customer presentation suite and its own EV chargers.

Ismael Aumeerally, managing director at Liquid Fleet, said: “We would like to welcome James onboard and are very excited to have someone of his calibre lead the sales team.

“He has extensive experience in the corporate rental and leasing market which will be invaluable as we support our customers to overcome the challenges of moving their businesses and drivers to electric.

“We have expanded our office in Telford as the town provides us with a good geographic base supported by a strong staff pool.

“The new offices provide improved facilities for our colleagues and when we host our customers and OEM partners.”

