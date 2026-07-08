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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/liquid-fleet-sees-28-growth-in-2026-launches-lcv-division/

Demand for short-term leasing from corporates has grown Liquid Fleet’s fleet size by 28% in the first half of 2026.

The growth puts it on-track to meet its target of reaching 5,000 vehicles by 2028.

Following customer requests, it has launched a dedicated light commercial vehicle (LCV) division, specialising in 12-month leases, but offering 24-month cycles due to fleet preferences.

It offers racking, deadlock fitting, as well as Chapter 8 accessories and signwriting.

Liquid Fleet said that OEM offers are not currently available in the same volumes as in previous years, as they look to balance supply and demand, to improve residual values.

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The company will grow its sales teams over the next year, while increasing funding lines with manufacturers.

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Martin Potter (pictured), commercial director at Liquid Fleet, said: “The first half of 2026 has been very positive for us, and we continue to experience a growth in demand for short term leasing from corporates as they avoid making too many long-term contractual commitments around their car fleet.

“The demand from rental brokers has also increased as they experience strong and increased demand for short term vehicles.