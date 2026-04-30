Lithia’s Driveway Vehicle Solutions acquires Agility Fleet

Driveway Vehicle Solutions has acquired Agility Fleet’s FCA registration and fleet of 1,200 vehicles.

Driveway Vehicle Solutions, the fleet and leasing division of dealer group Lithia, has acquired Agility Fleet, a contract hire and leasing firm based in Bromsgrove.

Driveway Vehicle Solutions has acquired Agility Fleet’s FCA registration, operational expertise and managed fleet of 1,200 vehicles, adding to its existing fleet of 12,000.

The acquisition of Agility Fleet is part of Driveway Vehicle Solutions’ growth strategy, following its rebrand last month.

Over the past year, Driveway Vehicle Solutions has seen 14% growth, while its Trustpilot rating increased from 1.3 to 4.5. It has also seen 100% customer retention.

In the long-term, it aims for a fleet of 20,000.

Driveway Vehicle Solutions said customers of both businesses will not see any immediate changes as a result of the acquisition.

Phil Wilbraham (pictured), managing director at Driveway Vehicle Solutions, said: “We are delighted to welcome Agility Fleet into the Driveway Vehicle Solutions business.

“The team has built a fantastic operation with a strong reputation for service, and we are grateful for the opportunity to now build on that solid foundation.

“We extend a sincere thanks to Agility Fleet’s outgoing owner and CEO, Keith Townsend, and COO, Jacki Stevenson, for the business they have built and their contribution to the sector.

“This acquisition represents the next step in our journey, focused on scaling the business at pace. With the backing of Lithia UK, we are in a strong position to bring new businesses into the Driveway Vehicle Solutions family and continue to expand our capabilities.”

Neil Williamson, operations president at Lithia UK, said: “This is an important milestone for Driveway Vehicle Solutions and for Lithia UK more broadly.

“It reflects our appetite to grow and invest in areas where we see clear opportunity.

“By bringing Agility Fleet into the business, we are increasing scale, strengthening our offering, and enhancing what we can deliver for customers.

“Backed by Lithia UK’s purchasing power, supplier network and infrastructure, Driveway Vehicle Solutions is well placed to offer even greater value, flexibility and service.”

Keith Townsend, chairman at Agility Fleet, said: “Driveway Vehicle Solutions shares a very similar outlook to Agility when it comes to customer service, which made them the natural partner to take the business forward as part of their wider group.

“After more than 20 years at the helm, I’d like to thank all of our staff and customers who have helped make Agility the business it is today, and I wish them all the very best for the future.”