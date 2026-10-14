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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lloyds-banking-group-launches-lloyds-auto-joining-car-finance-arms/

Lloyds Banking Group has launched Lloyds Auto, joining Black Horse, Lex Autolease and Tusker, to create a more consistent experience for customers and partners across its Transport business.

The Lloyds Auto brand is intended to bring together the expertise of the three brands to help customers and partners access vehicle finance, leasing and salary sacrifice services through one clear Lloyds identity over time.

Lloyds said the move reflects customers’ and partners’ growing expectations for simple, efficient and easy-to-use experiences when choosing, funding, leasing or managing vehicles.

The business confirmed that there will be no immediate changes for customers or partners – existing products, agreements, terms and services will continue to work as they currently do.

Customers and partners will be kept informed as the move to Lloyds Auto progresses.

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By bringing its transport brands together as Lloyds Auto, Lloyds Banking Group said it will be able to focus investment on the propositions, platforms and support that matter most for the future.

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Preston Rogers, interim managing director, transport at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Black Horse, Lex Autolease and Tusker are trusted brands with strong heritage and deep expertise.

“Bringing them together as Lloyds Auto is about building on those strengths and setting our business up for the future.