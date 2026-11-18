Research from Loughborough University found that fatigue can impair driving performance to a level comparable with alcohol impairment.
Le Maire added: “As a result, operators also need to recognise that the legal consequences of a fatigue-related collision can be equally serious for both the driver and their employer.”
Under the Road Traffic Act 1988, fatigued drivers involved in collisions could face prosecution for careless or dangerous driving, depending on the circumstances.
Where a collision results in a fatality, causing death by careless driving carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while causing death by dangerous driving carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for offences committed since June 2022.
Employers could also face scrutiny over their management of fatigue risks during work-related journeys.
Under the Health and Safety at Work Act, businesses must manage risks to employees and others affected by their activities, while drivers’ hours and working time regulations impose specific requirements concerning driving limits and rest periods.
However, LMP Legal warned that compliance with statutory driving limits alone does not necessarily demonstrate that an operator has adequately managed fatigue.
The warning followed guidance issued by the Traffic Commissioners in early November, reinforcing the relationship between driver welfare, fitness to drive and regulatory compliance.
Le Maire said: “Managing fatigue needs to be treated as both an operational and legal responsibility, as well as a matter of driver welfare.
“Drivers have a responsibility to recognise when their health, medication or level of fatigue could affect their ability to drive safely and to raise any relevant concerns with their employer.
“Equally, operators can’t simply rely on drivers to volunteer this information.
“They need to create an environment where people feel comfortable discussing their health and wellbeing openly, without worrying that raising concerns could have any kind of negative consequences for them.
“The Traffic Commissioner has recently pushed the importance of looking after drivers and keeping them engaged as part of running a safe and compliant operation.
“Poor welfare can contribute to fatigue, ill health and, ultimately, non-compliance. It’s therefore vitally important that operators take responsibility for identifying and addressing these issues, rather than relying on drivers to recognise and manage fatigue on their own.”
The Health and Safety Executive identifies two particularly high-risk periods for fatigue-related incidents, between 2am and 6am and between 2pm and 4pm.
It advised employers to consider these periods when planning work schedules and warns that drivers should not continue driving when tired, even where this disrupts delivery schedules.
Le Maire added: “When a serious collision occurs, the circumstances leading up to it will inevitably come under scrutiny.
“Operators need to be able to demonstrate that they have taken reasonable steps to manage fatigue, from realistic journey planning and appropriate rest periods to monitoring working patterns, providing relevant training and supporting driver health.
“This means looking beyond drivers’ hours records and considering the wider demands placed on drivers.
“Long or repetitive journeys, changes to working patterns, insufficient recovery time and pressure to meet tight delivery windows can all contribute to fatigue.
“Operators also must ensure drivers understand their own responsibilities, can recognise the warning signs and know what action to take if they are no longer fit to drive.
“This needs to be backed up by regular training and clear procedures that are followed in practice. As if a fatigue-related collision does occur, it’s those steps that will likely come under scrutiny.”