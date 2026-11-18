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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lmp-legal-warns-fleet-operators-of-prosecution-risks-linked-to-driver-fatigue/

Fleet operators could face serious legal consequences following fatigue-related road collisions if they cannot demonstrate that adequate measures were taken to manage driver tiredness, transport law firm LMP Legal has warned.

The warning comes as winter driving conditions and increased delivery demands place additional pressure on commercial drivers, potentially increasing the risks associated with fatigue.

Research highlighted by road safety charity Brake estimated that driver fatigue is a factor in between 10% and 20% of road collisions.

LMP Legal said reduced concentration and slower reaction times could be particularly dangerous during winter, when wet roads, frost and ice increase stopping distances and make vehicles harder to control.

Charlotte Le Maire, founder and partner at LMP Legal, said: “Awareness of the risks surrounding driver fatigue has grown considerably in recent years, however, there is still work to be done.

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“Many drivers underestimating the risks and potentially devastating consequences of getting behind the wheel when they are not fit to drive.

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“Unlike alcohol or drug impairment, there is no straightforward roadside test to establish whether someone is too tired to drive.

“Yet its impact on a driver’s ability to concentrate, react and make decisions can be just as dangerous.”