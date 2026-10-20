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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lmp-legal-warns-of-legal-risks-from-ignoring-telematics-data/

Fleet operators could face criminal or regulatory action if they fail to act on safety concerns identified through dashcam and telematics technology, according to specialist transport law firm LMP Legal.

The firm warned that simply installing cameras and vehicle monitoring systems is not enough to protect businesses from liability following serious collisions, particularly where recorded data reveals repeated instances of dangerous driving or other safety risks.

Speaking at Fleet & Mobility Live alongside Richard Parker, partnerships manager at fleet technology company Lightfoot, Charlotte Le Maire, founder and partner at LMP Legal, urged operators to ensure they regularly review and act on the information collected by their systems.

The warning comes as dashcams, telematics and AI-enabled monitoring technology become increasingly common across commercial fleets, driven by road safety initiatives, insurance pressures and fleet accreditation requirements.

Le Maire said: “Cameras and telematics fundamentally play a vital role in helping fleet operators improve road safety, protect drivers and ultimately reduce incidents.

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“There’s absolutely no question about that. However, in the wrong hands, they can be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

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“While the growing adoption of cameras and telematics across commercial fleets over the past decade is undoubtedly a positive step towards improving road safety, the concern is that some operators believe simply installing the technology is enough, without taking the necessary steps to act on the information it provides.

“Fitting cameras and telematics to vehicles is only the starting point. Operators need to be reviewing the footage, understanding what the data is telling them and, most importantly, acting on any issues it flags up.