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LMP Legal warns of legal risks from ignoring telematics data

Simply installing cameras and vehicle monitoring systems is not enough to protect businesses from liability following serious collisions.

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Fleet operators could face criminal or regulatory action if they fail to act on safety concerns identified through dashcam and telematics technology, according to specialist transport law firm LMP Legal.

The firm warned that simply installing cameras and vehicle monitoring systems is not enough to protect businesses from liability following serious collisions, particularly where recorded data reveals repeated instances of dangerous driving or other safety risks.

Speaking at Fleet & Mobility Live alongside Richard Parker, partnerships manager at fleet technology company Lightfoot, Charlotte Le Maire, founder and partner at LMP Legal, urged operators to ensure they regularly review and act on the information collected by their systems.

The warning comes as dashcams, telematics and AI-enabled monitoring technology become increasingly common across commercial fleets, driven by road safety initiatives, insurance pressures and fleet accreditation requirements.

Le Maire said: “Cameras and telematics fundamentally play a vital role in helping fleet operators improve road safety, protect drivers and ultimately reduce incidents.

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“There’s absolutely no question about that. However, in the wrong hands, they can be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

“While the growing adoption of cameras and telematics across commercial fleets over the past decade is undoubtedly a positive step towards improving road safety, the concern is that some operators believe simply installing the technology is enough, without taking the necessary steps to act on the information it provides.

“Fitting cameras and telematics to vehicles is only the starting point. Operators need to be reviewing the footage, understanding what the data is telling them and, most importantly, acting on any issues it flags up.

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“For instance, if your systems are repeatedly flagging concerns about driver behaviour and you’re doing nothing about them, you’re not just putting the driver at risk, you’re potentially putting the entire business in the firing line, too.”

LMP Legal highlighted the potential consequences of failing to address concerns identified by vehicle monitoring systems, particularly during investigations following serious road traffic collisions.

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Police may seize dashcam storage devices to examine footage, while investigators could scrutinise whether operators were aware of dangerous driving, fatigue or other risks and had taken appropriate preventative action.

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Where businesses have failed to respond to identified concerns, they could face questions about compliance with their legal health and safety obligations, potentially leading to enforcement action or prosecution.

Le Maire continued: “In the event of a serious collision involving the police, operators need to be aware that investigators may seize the vehicle’s SD card to examine the footage and establish exactly what happened.

“If that data highlights repeated instances of dangerous driving, fatigue or other safety concerns, operators need to take appropriate steps to address them.

“If those risks were allowed to persist without action, then the outcomes could differ wildly with operators facing difficult questions about whether they’ve adequately managed their legal health and safety obligations.

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“In more serious cases, this could lead to enforcement action or prosecution.

“That’s why operators need to take this seriously by actively reviewing the data these systems provide and addressing any issues they identify.

“Otherwise, rather than helping to protect the business and its drivers, that data could just end up becoming a smoking gun.

“Which is completely counterintuitive, as this technology is there to exonerate drivers and protect operators from wrongdoing following a collision.”

The firm also stressed the importance of retaining footage and telematics records that could help establish the circumstances of a collision and support drivers and operators during subsequent investigations.

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Le Maire added: “Without that footage and data, operators could be left without vital evidence to establish what happened or defend themselves following a serious collision.

“Ultimately, it’s not enough to simply invest in the technology and leave it at that.

“Operators need to make sure they’re using it effectively to improve safety and protect their business, so that if the worst happens, they have the evidence they need to support their case.”

Richard Parker, partnerships manager at Lightfoot, said: “Charlotte’s point is exactly why we built Lightfoot the way we did.

“Collecting data is easy; the hard part is turning it into better driving, day in, day out.

“When drivers get real-time feedback in the cab and fleet managers can see clear trends rather than thousands of alerts, operators can show they’ve identified risks and acted on them, which is precisely the position you want to be in if the worst happens.”

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