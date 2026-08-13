ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/logistics-uk-enters-strategic-partnership-with-axa-uk/

Logistics UK has entered a strategic partnership with insurance firm AXA, aiming to increase risk awareness and management in fleet operations.

The partnership is part of Logistics UK’s goal to prioritise risk management and compliance, while improving operational standards.

It intends to work alongside AXA UK to reduce the inherent risks of fleet operations, identifying operators of potential issues before they arise.

Jemma James, director of partnerships at Logistics UK, said: “We are delighted to be working in a strategic partnership with AXA to help increase risk awareness, and to support with various measures before they escalate.

“AXA’s reputation for excellence and broad experience in risk management and avoidance will be of great benefit to fleet operators as they navigate towards safer fleet operation and compliance, and we look forward to building a long and successful partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is in all our interests to ensure fleets are being operated as safely and efficiently as possible.”

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Mark Sutcliffe, head of fleet risk engineering at AXA UK, said: “It is great to have agreed a partnership with an industry-leading group like Logistics UK that shares the AXA vision of risk management.

“Logistics UK’s belief in cultural change being the catalyst for good risk management aligns fully with our approach.