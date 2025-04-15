Logistics UK launches emissions reporting tool for fleets

Logistics UK has launched a new carbon emissions reporting tool designed to support fleet operators on their journey to net zero. The “Emissions Reporting for Transport” service provides members with access to accurate CO 2 emissions data to support regulatory compliance and meet customer sustainability requirements.

The service comes as fleet operators face increasing pressure to report Scope 3 carbon emissions, with many smaller businesses lacking the capacity or resources to provide this information. Logistics UK has partnered with BearingPoint, an independent management and technology consulting firm, to deliver the service, which utilises a comprehensive carbon management solution for legislative compliance, internal reporting and target tracking.

“Our members recognise the long-term benefits of carbon reporting and understand the need to measure CO 2 emissions to provide trusted records that their decarbonisation plans are effective,” said Al Richardson, head of membership & affinities at Logistics UK. “We are excited to partner with BearingPoint to offer this valuable service to our members and with the increasing need for accurate carbon footprint calculations, our members will benefit greatly from the detailed emissions reporting provided by BearingPoint’s technology.”

The partnership aims to help fleet operators create greater transparency in emissions reporting and assist logistics companies in planning, evaluating, implementing and monitoring green actions.

“Creating greater transparency is the key to our approach,” said Richard Walters, senior manager at BearingPoint. “You cannot manage what you do not measure, and that is where our leading-edge solution comes in. We are proud to support Logistics UK in its mission to improve sustainability in the logistics sector.”