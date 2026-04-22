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Logistics UK warns van operators ahead of tachograph deadline

Logistics UK is urging van operators to prepare for new smart tachograph rules coming into force for international journeys from July.

Ryan Fowler

22 April 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

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Logistics UK is warning operators of light commercial vehicles to prepare for new tachograph requirements coming into force from 1 July 2026, with compliance deadlines now just over two months away.

Under the updated rules, vans with a maximum authorised mass of more than 2.5 tonnes undertaking international journeys for hire and reward must be fitted with second-generation smart tachographs. The change follows earlier requirements introduced in August 2025 for heavy goods vehicles over 3.5 tonnes.

The organisation said the updated technology is designed to improve accuracy and reporting under EU regulations, while also strengthening fraud protection and reducing the risk of tampering. The rules will also apply to operators in Northern Ireland travelling into the Republic of Ireland.

Martin Candish, head of compliance information at Logistics UK, said: “To ensure compliance, all operators that conduct international journeys should carry out a review of journeys, vehicles and drivers to check and see if they fall under the regulations.

“This also includes operators in Northern Ireland with vehicles over 2.5t entering the Republic of Ireland, as they will also need to have a ST2 installed.

“It is important to check operations now, and delaying any further could mean long waiting times to get devices fitted and risk not being compliant with the potential for fines and disruption.”

Logistics UK also highlighted the importance of driver training to ensure correct use of the technology and reduce disruption during roadside checks.

Candish added: “Roadside inspections can be stressful for drivers especially where technical irregularities are found.

“Fortunately, irregularities and technical errors with the system are not considered to be the fault of the driver, but they can increase disruption and distress.

“This is why it is essential that drivers receive appropriate training on how to operate the tachograph, understand the current legislation and know what to do if there are technical problems such as security breach error codes.

“This will mean that drivers can produce all the necessary records correctly at the time of inspection, so it goes as smoothly as possible, and they can return to their journey with minimal inconvenience.”

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