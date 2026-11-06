Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/london-named-easiest-place-to-run-an-ev-fleet-north-east-hardest/
Asset finance provider Anglo Scottish has named London the easiest region to run an electric vehicle (EV) fleet, while the North East was ranked the most difficult.
Anglo Scottish scored London at 75.5/100, due to its strong public charger network, the ULEZ zone, and its high density of both company-registered electric cars and logistics businesses.
The North East scored 11.1/100. The region has 150 public chargers per 100,000 residents, compared with London’s 345, and has less than half the number of company-registered EVs per 100,000 residents.
With a score of 49.8, the East of England was the second-easiest place to run an EV fleet, while the West Midlands ranked third at 48.9.
Scotland ranked fourth at 48.1, with more EV chargers per 100,000 residents than any region aside from London, at 232.
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The South East, which has more company-registered EVs per 10,000 residents than any other region (3,973), came fifth, with a score of 46.8.
At the opposite end of the ranking, Northern Ireland scored second-to-last (19.4), with the lowest public charger density of any region, at 60 per 100,000 residents.
However, it has a comparable density of company-registered EVs to London, at 1,044.
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Behind Northern Ireland was Wales (24.1), the North West (27), and the South West (29.1).
Andrew Morris, head of vehicle solutions at Anglo Scottish, said: “Though the capital has the infrastructure to support EVs, London ranks only sixth for electric cars registered to companies, with 1,131 per 100,000 residents – below the UK average of 1,587.
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“This, however, shows a gap in the market, indicating that green logistics businesses could thrive in the capital.
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“The North West and South West stand out to me. Businesses there are clearly committing to EVs, but the public network hasn’t kept pace.
“In practice, that pushes operators towards depot charging, which means charge points become part of the fleet investment and need to be budgeted for from day one.
“A lower ranking is a reason to plan more carefully, and it shouldn’t put anyone off. We’d always suggest phasing the switch, starting with the vehicles and routes where the case is clearest.
“Spreading the cost of the vehicles and charging equipment over time also means the transition doesn’t hit cash flow all at once.
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“As a North East business ourselves, we see the region’s potential first-hand. The public charging network here is already on a par with regions much higher up the table, and we’re having more conversations than ever with local operators about what the switch could look like for them.
“The foundations are in place. As more businesses make the move, I’d expect the North East to be one of the regions climbing this table the fastest.”