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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/london-named-easiest-place-to-run-an-ev-fleet-north-east-hardest/

Asset finance provider Anglo Scottish has named London the easiest region to run an electric vehicle (EV) fleet, while the North East was ranked the most difficult.

Anglo Scottish scored London at 75.5/100, due to its strong public charger network, the ULEZ zone, and its high density of both company-registered electric cars and logistics businesses.

The North East scored 11.1/100. The region has 150 public chargers per 100,000 residents, compared with London’s 345, and has less than half the number of company-registered EVs per 100,000 residents.

With a score of 49.8, the East of England was the second-easiest place to run an EV fleet, while the West Midlands ranked third at 48.9.

Scotland ranked fourth at 48.1, with more EV chargers per 100,000 residents than any region aside from London, at 232.

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The South East, which has more company-registered EVs per 10,000 residents than any other region (3,973), came fifth, with a score of 46.8.

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At the opposite end of the ranking, Northern Ireland scored second-to-last (19.4), with the lowest public charger density of any region, at 60 per 100,000 residents.

However, it has a comparable density of company-registered EVs to London, at 1,044.