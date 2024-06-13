Longer range for Vauxhall Combo and Vivaro EV MPVs

Vauxhall has revealed the prices and specifications for the latest versions of its two van-based MPV electric vehicles (EVs) which both promise significant improvements in range over their predecessors.

The Combo Life Electric now has a WLTP-rated range of up to 199 miles between charges, an improvement of 14%, while its larger sibling the Vivaro Life Electric can return up to 217 miles – this is a major improvement of 62% and made possible by a new 75kWh battery.

Both people carriers have been updated and adopt Vauxhall’s latest design language with the ‘Vizor’ front-end treatment.

The Combo Life Electric is offered in two trim levels, dubbed Design and Ultimate, and with five or seven seats. It has a P11D value from £32,125.20 to £34,640.40 which Vauxhall says offers savings of up to £2,055 compared to the outgoing model.

Improvements to the model include the availability of up to 18 driver assistance technologies, a 10-inch central touchscreen, Vauxhall’s IntelliLux LED matrix headlamps and a separately opening tailgate window.

The Vivaro Life Electric is offered in two lengths seating up to nine people, and in three trim levels. The base model, which employs a 50kWh battery and comes in nine-seat format, has a P11D value of £39,135.60, ranging up to 56,275.20 for the top XL Ultimate version.

Vauxhall also offers a six-seat VIP variant of the Vivaro Life Electric and like the Combo all versions now have a fully digital cockpit with the 10-inch central touchscreen.

BIK tax levels for all versions of the two MPVs are set at 2%.

Also available for both the Combo Life Electric and Vivaro Life Electric is Vauxhall’s Plug & Go offer, which includes a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro wallbox and installation when the vehicles are purchased online.

Instead of the callbox buyers can opt for one year’s free charging credit at Tesco stores across the country, or a £675 roaming charging credit with Octopus Electroverse.

Vauxhall is now taking orders for the two EVs with first deliveries expected in the early summer.