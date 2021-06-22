Reading Time: 2 minutes

YOU might like the look and colour of a car and how it suits your needs but just as important is how well you are looking after before, during and after you buy.

One brand that has come a long way in terms of service is Škoda and if you’re in the market for an SUV that’s small in size but big on service then the Kamiq takes some beating.

The Karoq was highly commended in this year’s Business Motoring Awards Medium SUV category and the judges were particularly impressed with the overall package.

Škoda has further developed and introduced several initiatives over the past 12 months to ensure SME customers receive an exceptional experience.

The brand, alongside Volkswagen Financial Services, launched SME Direct; a comprehensive fleet package that provides an efficient method for managing vehicle running costs, increasing efficiency and proactively reducing vehicle downtime.

The offer is exclusively available to small businesses running less than 20 cars on their fleet. Cost saving benefits for customers include:

Free access to MyFleetPro web portal to manage entire fleet: ŠKODA Financial Services will help customers upload their data and show them how to use it, so it is stored in one place.

A 24-hour, UK based telephone concierge: Helping drivers with accidents, breakdowns, service bookings, glass and tyre repair.

No-quibble tyre replacement: Every tyre is replaced at no additional cost when needed (apart from malicious damage or vandalism)

Each customer will have their own dedicated account manager: They will work alongside companies to keep customers’ fleets running efficiently.

Customers can pool their mileage: If some vehicles are over-mileage, but they haven’t exceeded the mileage on others, ŠKODA will balance it out to help avoid charges.

£100 cover for end-of-contract damage costs: To help free up time from vetting invoices.

To help fleets with service, maintenance and repair (SMR) of their vehicle, Škoda operates a Fleet Service Level Agreement across its retail network.

The Service Level Agreement ensures defined lead times for service and maintenance work by prioritising customers with a maximum lead time of three working days if a courtesy car is not required.

Škoda will also follow-up directly with the Fleet Manager or driver within three working days of the work being completed in order to ensure complete satisfaction.

The Fleet Service Level agreement includes a fixed price service package for SME customers through the Škoda network. All business customers have access to an online tool to check values from an SMR perspective.

This tool provides a range of useful data and features, including the ability to determine the cost of running a particular model over a period of time, understanding the number of services predicted, when new tyres would be required and more so that customers have full transparency over what to expect.

Further support is available through Škoda Business Centres, which aim to provide a specialist service to a range of fleet customers, from small businesses to major corporate organisations.

Customers can visit their local centre where dedicated staff and Business Development Managers are on hand to deliver the necessary support, providing guidance and advice on which vehicles would be appropriate for the customers’ needs, including the different funding options available through Volkswagen Financial Services.

As well as advice, the business centres have access to a fleet of over 100 demonstrator cars which can be loaned out to perspective customers.

That’s big car levels of service.

