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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/loomis-selects-visiontrack-to-support-safety-and-risk-reduction-across-uk-fleet/

VisionTrack has been selected by Loomis, a security and cash management company, to support driver safety and risk reduction across its 500+ vehicle UK fleet.

As part of the rollout, Loomis vehicles are being equipped with front‑ and driver‑facing AI cameras featuring Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Driver Safety Monitoring (DSM).

The technology provides real‑time in‑cab warnings for risky behaviours, instant access to video evidence, and live vehicle location data to support incident review and fleet oversight.

The deployment also includes VisionTrack’s AI assistant, NARA, which automates event analysis and suppresses unnecessary alerts.

Ben Fairburn, operations director at Loomis, said: “Following a comprehensive review, VisionTrack stood out for both their technology and their understanding of our operating environment.

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“The ADAS and DSM warnings will support our drivers in real time, while the ability to quickly review footage through Autonomise.ai allows us to react to incidents and continuously improve safety across the fleet.”

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Simon Leonard, business development manager at VisionTrack, added: “Loomis operates in one of the most demanding fleet environments, where safety, accountability, and efficiency are critical.

“Our focus is on helping their teams reduce risk, support drivers, and extract real value from their video telematics.”