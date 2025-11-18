  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Lotus Emeya sets record with 443kW charging power

The test was completed independently by Lotus Al Ghanim, the official dealer of Lotus in Kuwait, and used Lotus’ ultra-fast 450kW DC charger.

Milly Standing

18 November 2025

, , ,

SHARE

Lotus Emeya

The Lotus Emeya has beaten its own record as one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles (EV), using the public charging network.

The test was completed independently by Lotus Al Ghanim, the official dealer of Lotus in Kuwait, and used Lotus’ ultra-fast 450kW DC charger.

The test found that the car was able to maximise nearly the full capacity of the charger, reaching a peak charging power of 443kW, enabling it to charge from 10% to 80% in 13 minutes and 35 seconds.

Emeya features a cell-to-pack battery structure, which allows for 20% more cells to be packaged in the same space compared to a standard module architecture.

It also uses a cooling system architecture that is designed to improve the thermal performance and efficiency of the battery.

The car also has an 800-volt charging system, which aims to deliver rapid charging and greater efficiency for drivers. This technology is also featured in the Lotus Eletre – the company’s hyper-SUV.

Lotus’ goal is to make it easier to own an EV by providing drivers with the confidence to complete long-distance journeys.

With a WLTC energy consumption down to 18.7kWh/100km, Emeya delivers up to 310km of range in 10 minutes.

Additionally, the Emeya 2026 model year features a WTLP range of up to 379 miles (610 km).

Lotus aims to deliver a fully integrated charging ecosystem to create a seamless charging experience with the Lotus Cars app and Lotus HyperOS, the in-car infotainment system in the Eletre and Emeya, which uses intelligent EV routing to help drivers locate nearby public chargers.

This feature is intended to reduce range anxiety and could cut travel times.

The system can also suggest alternative routes based on the driver’s real-time battery consumption.

Lotus has begun rolling out its ultra-fast 450kW DC charger in Europe, starting in Germany, and followed by other European markets in the near future.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE