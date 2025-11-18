Lotus Emeya sets record with 443kW charging power

The test was completed independently by Lotus Al Ghanim, the official dealer of Lotus in Kuwait, and used Lotus’ ultra-fast 450kW DC charger.

The Lotus Emeya has beaten its own record as one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles (EV), using the public charging network.

The test was completed independently by Lotus Al Ghanim, the official dealer of Lotus in Kuwait, and used Lotus’ ultra-fast 450kW DC charger.

The test found that the car was able to maximise nearly the full capacity of the charger, reaching a peak charging power of 443kW, enabling it to charge from 10% to 80% in 13 minutes and 35 seconds.

Emeya features a cell-to-pack battery structure, which allows for 20% more cells to be packaged in the same space compared to a standard module architecture.

It also uses a cooling system architecture that is designed to improve the thermal performance and efficiency of the battery.

The car also has an 800-volt charging system, which aims to deliver rapid charging and greater efficiency for drivers. This technology is also featured in the Lotus Eletre – the company’s hyper-SUV.

Lotus’ goal is to make it easier to own an EV by providing drivers with the confidence to complete long-distance journeys.

With a WLTC energy consumption down to 18.7kWh/100km, Emeya delivers up to 310km of range in 10 minutes.

Additionally, the Emeya 2026 model year features a WTLP range of up to 379 miles (610 km).

Lotus aims to deliver a fully integrated charging ecosystem to create a seamless charging experience with the Lotus Cars app and Lotus HyperOS, the in-car infotainment system in the Eletre and Emeya, which uses intelligent EV routing to help drivers locate nearby public chargers.

This feature is intended to reduce range anxiety and could cut travel times.

The system can also suggest alternative routes based on the driver’s real-time battery consumption.

Lotus has begun rolling out its ultra-fast 450kW DC charger in Europe, starting in Germany, and followed by other European markets in the near future.