Lyft acquires Gett’s UK business in UK expansion

Gett is a leading London black cab app, with three-quarters of registered black cab drivers across Greater London.

Lyft has agreed to acquire Gett’s UK business, subject to customary closing conditions, with close expected in the coming weeks.

Gett is a leading London black cab app, with three-quarters of registered black cab drivers across Greater London.

Lyft already owns Freenow, which was recently renewed to provide the bikes and stations for Santander Cycles, including the software that powers them.

Later this year Lyft said it will be testing autonomous rides in London with Baidu.

This acquisition aims to advance Lyft’s sustainable global growth strategy by expanding ‘out’ in more locations and ‘up’ into more high-value segments.

Jeremy Bird, EVP of global growth at Lyft, said: “With Gett, Lyft is expanding its coverage of London’s full ground transport ecosystem.

“This milestone reflects Lyft’s commitment to the London market and our belief in its long-term potential.

“Adding Gett to Lyft’s ecosystem positions Lyft as the leading app for London black cabs.”

Thomas Zimmermann, CEO of Freenow by Lyft, said: “Those who drive black cabs are some of the world’s most qualified drivers.

“Drivers pass the world’s toughest taxi exam, learning 25,000 streets and 20,000 landmarks before being licensed.

“We are excited to welcome Gett into the Lyft ecosystem, strengthening our customer-centric black cab and private hire service for Londoners, passengers across the UK, and travelers worldwide.”

Matteo de Renzi, CEO of Gett, added: “We are delighted to start a new chapter for Gett operations in the UK with Lyft.

“I’m confident that under this new ownership, the team at Gett by Lyft will continue to reach new heights, for the benefit of all our customers, drivers, and partners.”

Lyft will release Q1 2026 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 2:00pm Pacific Time (5:00pm Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights.

Lyft said the acquisition will not impact Q1 2026 results and will have an immaterial impact on Q2 2026.