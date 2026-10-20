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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/lytxone-launches-to-support-uk-fleet-management/

Lytx Inc®, the AI-powered fleet management company, has launched LytxOne in the UK, bringing video safety, telematics and maintenance capabilities together in one platform.

Designed for fleets looking to manage vehicle and driver information across fewer systems, LytxOne provides a centralised view of fleet operations.

The system aims to help operators to monitor vehicles, understand driver behaviour and identify opportunities to improve safety and efficiency.

LytxOne is a plug-and-play solution that can be integrated through an API.

The solution includes an in-cab camera, a vehicle gateway device that captures vehicle data and processes video footage, and a hub that enables fleets to add up to ten additional camera feeds, including auxiliary cameras.

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By bringing together disparate sources of information, LytxOne gives fleets a joined-up view of what is happening across their operations and enables them to use that information to address risks and boost performance.

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Data regarding vehicle mileage, fuel use, location and driving behaviour is available alongside vehicle footage via a single platform.

The solution also includes compliance functions, enabling fleets to meet regulatory and reporting requirements, such as vehicle inspections and audits.