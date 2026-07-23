M20 ranked England’s best motorway for driver satisfaction

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/m20-ranked-englands-best-motorway-for-driver-satisfaction/

A survey conducted by Transport Focus has named the M20 England’s best motorway, with a 79% driver satisfaction rate.

The M27 was named the worst motorway in England, with 56% of drivers being satisfied with their journey.

Drivers took issue with the roadworks on the M27, criticising the reduced speed and narrow lanes, while some drivers said they rarely see roadworks actually taking place.

Transport Focus asked more than 9,500 drivers about their last journey on a motorway or major A-road managed by National Highways.

Overall driver satisfaction was 71%, up from 69% in 2025.

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Satisfaction with smart motorways increased to 66%, up from 60% last year, following the completion of the National Emergency Area Retrofit (NEAR) programme, however drivers still felt less safe on smart motorways.

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78% of drivers said they felt safe on smart motorways, compared with 82% on regular motorways.

Roadworks were found to have a significant interest in driver satisfaction, with 58% of drivers encountering roadworks reporting satisfaction, compared with 77% for drivers that did not.