M25 central to van fleet operations, Geotab finds

ADVERTISEMENT

46 of its 58 directional sections operate at 80% or more of their posted speed limit on average.

The eight most congested sections were all located between Junctions 10 and 20 in the west, around the M3, M4 and M40 interchanges.

Traffic averaged 68% of the speed limit between junction 12 to Junction 11 anticlockwise, from Thorpe towards Chertsey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Junction 15 to Junction 16 clockwise operated at 70% of the speed limit on average, while the reverse direction runs at 72%.

Junction 14 to Junction 15 clockwise was the slowest section on the ring, averaging 44.6 mph.

The Geotab data suggested that for businesses, the issue is often less about average speed and more about how much journey times vary.

On the clockwise stretch between Junctions 14 and 15, from Heathrow Airport towards the M4, a journey that takes 9.2 minutes at 4pm drops to three minutes at 7pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Junction 17 to Junction 16 anticlockwise, from Mill End towards Denham, a journey that takes 15.6 minutes at 7am takes 6.6 minutes at 7pm.

On Junction 20 to Junction 19 and Junction 13 to Junction 12 anticlockwise, journey times during the worst 5% of working-day hours are twice as long as normal.

On Junction 13 to Junction 12, almost a third of working hours are at least 30% slower than normal.

Aaron Jarvis, vice president EMEA at Geotab, said: “The M25 is easy to complain about, but the research shows how much businesses across the South East depend on it.

“For many operators, there simply isn’t a practical alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some congestion is inevitable on a motorway this busy, so the aim is to manage it better.

“The data shows where and when the pressure points are, so fleets can adjust departure times and plan around the weekday peaks.

“Drivers themselves put faster incident detection and clearance among their top priorities, and quicker responses when something goes wrong could make a real difference to the businesses that rely on this road every day.”

The survey also asked van drivers which sections of the M25 they believe cause the most problems.

Clockwise, respondents most often named Junction 3 to Junction 4, Junction 2 to Junction 3 and Junction 4 to Junction 5.

Anticlockwise, Junction 28 to Junction 27, Junction 29 to Junction 28 and Junction 27 to Junction 26 ranked highest.

Geotab data showed that none of those six sections ranks among the motorway’s worst overall performers.

What they share is the morning peak all six have their slowest working-day journey at 7am.

On Junction 29 to Junction 28 anticlockwise, for example, time rises by 57%, from 3.1 minutes in the fastest working-day hour to 4.8 minutes at 7am.

Among Geotab-connected vehicles, 6am was the busiest hour of the day, rather than the conventional 8am commuter rush.

Traffic at 6am still moved at an average of 57.7 mph.

Speeds dipped at 7am, recover through the middle of the day and reach their lowest average levels between 4pm and 5pm.

As the M25 enters its fifth decade, Geotab said the findings suggested its challenge is less about eliminating congestion altogether and more about improving reliability on the sections where delays have the greatest effect on the businesses that depend on it.

Faster incident detection and clearance was the most popular individual improvement in the survey, selected by 11.7%, closely followed by a consistent 50 mph peak-time speed limit (11.4%), better coordination of roadworks (11.3%) and better live traffic and routing information (10.9%).

Other respondents favour additional lanes on the sections experiencing the worst delays (10.2%), junction upgrades (9.8%), a consistent 60 mph peak-time limit (9.2%), improved service areas (9.1%), more reliable journey-time forecasts (8.4%) and improved charging infrastructure (7.9%).

Taken together, Geotab said the results suggest drivers see a broad scope for better day-to-day management of the motorway alongside targeted infrastructure improvements.

Across the 12 weeks sampled, the analysis identified 659 periods when a section’s speed fell to 70% or less of its normal level, including 236 disruptions lasting two hours or longer.

These incidents were heavily concentrated around weekday peaks, with Monday and Friday recording the most disruptions.

Congestion was also geographically concentrated. The eight most congested sections are all between Junctions 10 and 20, while six of the eight least reliable sections are found on the same western stretch.

Geotab said that the findings point towards targeted interventions such as quicker responses to incidents, better information for drivers, better coordination of roadworks and particular attention to the western M25, where congestion and unreliable journey times are most concentrated.