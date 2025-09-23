  
Majority in favour of cross-pavement charging scheme, finds Startline

62% said that cross-pavement charging would make it more practical for people living in terraced houses to switch to an EV.

Dylan Robertson

23 September 2025

cross-pavement charging

The September edition of the Startline Used Car Tracker has found that 88% of people are in favour of the use of cross-pavement electric vehicle (EV) charging gullies.

62% of respondents said that it would make it more practical for people living in terraced houses to switch to an EV, while 31% said it was a simple and effective solution.

37% said that cross-pavement charging would enable drivers to access cheaper home charging, while 16% said that it will stop people trailing cables across the pavement.

A small number of respondents had reservations about the scheme, with 6% warning that people who live in terraces often cannot park in front of their own house.

3% of respondents said that installation would cause disruption, and 2% that the £25m allocated by the Government would not be enough to enable a nationwide rollout.

Paul Burgess (pictured), CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Around a quarter of people in the UK live in terraced houses with no access to off-road parking and therefore nowhere to install an electric car charger.

“That makes it effectively impossible for them to give up their existing petrol and diesel cars without having to use expensive public chargers.

“Charging gullies are a simple and effective solution to this, and the £25 million allocated by the Government should go some way to helping people living in these homes to electrify in the future, being able to charge their cars using low-cost, domestic power.

“As our data shows, there are very few objections to this move but some people do correctly identify that drivers aren’t always able to park directly outside their home, and this is an issue that is not easily overcome.”

301 consumers and 60 dealers were surveyed by APD Global Research for Startline Motor Finance.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
