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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/majority-of-drivers-back-60mph-motorway-limit-due-to-fuel-crisis-startline/

Two-thirds of motorists (66%) back reducing the motorway speed limit to 60mph to save fuel during the current oil crisis, according to research from Startline.

July’s Startline Used Car Tracker showed that 47% agree that there is a need to find ways to cut petrol and diesel use, 37% believe fuel shortages are a possibility, and 16% think reducing the speed limit by 10mph will hardly affect journey times.

However, 21% said there are better ways to use less fuel, 14% said that it is an imposition on their driving, and 10% said that the potential for fuel shortages is overhyped.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Cutting the motorway speed limit is an idea from the Institute for Public Policy Research, designed to be a simple way to cut fuel use both by individual drivers and overall.

“The public backing for this is perhaps surprisingly high and shows people are willing to modify their behaviour in order to try to conserve petrol and diesel, and even help contain prices at the pumps and head off the possibility of fuel rationing.”

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The Startline Used Car Tracker also asked respondents whether the oil crisis had made it more likely that their next car would be electric, and 54% agreed.

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Burgess said: “There is already some evidence that consumers have been looking more favourably on used electric cars since the onset of the fuel shock and going electric is certainly a good way of insulating yourself from the worst of pump price increases.”

The Startline Used Car Tracker is compiled monthly for Startline Motor Finance by APD Global Research.