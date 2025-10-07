  
Majority of drivers support regular eye tests for over-70s – Startline

31% said that drivers of all ages should be required to have regular eye tests.

Dylan Robertson

7 October 2025

eye tests

The October edition of the Startline Used Car Tracker has found that 87% of drivers support regular, compulsory eye tests for drivers over 70.

31% said that drivers of all ages should be required to have regular eye tests.

Those who object to the idea of over-70s receiving regular eye tests said that losing their licence would be devastating for many older drivers (6%) and older drivers tend to be more careful, so they represent a limited risk (5%).

69% of respondents said that we need to make sure older drivers are safe on the road and 48% said that older drivers with poor vision are a risk to themselves and others.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Reports suggest the Government’s new road safety strategy – set to be published in the autumn – will make eye tests every three years compulsory for drivers aged over 70.

“The backing for this idea in our research is perhaps surprisingly high and arguably indicates there are widespread concerns among motorists about the vision of older drivers.

“Certainly, there appears to be limited sympathy for the possibility that some could lose their licences.

“However, potentially our most interesting finding is that almost one in three believe all drivers should have regular eye tests in order to retain their licence.

“This suggests a large minority of motorists feel quality of vision is an everyday issue on our roads.”

300 consumers were questioned as part of the survey.

