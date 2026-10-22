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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/majority-of-ev-drivers-with-home-charging-report-lower-costs-than-ice-eva-england-finds/

84% of EV drivers with off-street home charging reported lower running costs, compared with petrol or diesel vehicles, according to EVA England’s Steer the Conversation survey.

This compared to just 32% of those unable to charge at home who found costs to be lower than running a petrol or diesel car.

The survey drew on 2,635 responses. It found that 94% of EV drivers overall reported lower running costs for an EV compared with petrol or diesel.

Just under half (48%) reported improvements in public charging, down from 69% last year, while 38% said recent Government announcements and policy changes reduced their confidence in EV ownership.

With Ministers reviewing the UK’s EV sales targets, EVA England urged the Government to maintain momentum and tackle the costs and practical barriers holding drivers back, to make electric cars and charging more affordable, reliable and accessible.

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Dr Vicky Edmonds, CEO at EVA England, said: “Electric cars work. The people driving them are saving money, they love their cars, and most wouldn’t dream of going back.

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“But there’s a huge catch: right now, the biggest savings are still overwhelmingly going to people who have a driveway and can charge cheaply at home.

“Imagine being told you could save hundreds of pounds a year by switching to electric, only to discover that because you live in a flat or don’t have a driveway, charging your car could cost you more than petrol.