Majority of EV drivers with home charging report lower costs than ICE – EVA England

“Or that you simply can’t afford the car in the first place.
93% of respondents said their next car will also be an EV.
Some 88% of EV respondents can charge from their own electricity supply, while drivers relying on public charge-points generally face much higher prices.
More than half (52%) of EV drivers surveyed paid more to purchase their electric car than they would have for a comparable petrol or diesel model, while 41% of petrol and diesel respondents cited purchase cost as a key barrier to switching.
Despite more charge-points being installed across the country, drivers reported broken chargers, unclear prices and complicated payment processes.
Some 42% said public charging costs have risen over the past year, while 44% of those who experienced a problem either did not know how to report it, could not contact the operator or received no response.
5% of EV drivers said recent Government announcements and policy changes have increased their confidence in ownership, while 71% believed the public debate around EVs does not accurately reflect their own experience.
These findings come as Ministers review the UK’s electric vehicle sales targets, amid continued debate about the pace of the transition and proposals for a new pay-per-mile tax on electric cars.
EVA England called on Government and industry to maintain a clear and consistent direction for the transition, while taking practical action to bring more drivers on board.
Its priorities include lower-cost leasing schemes for households on modest incomes, reducing public charging costs, and stronger independent oversight of chargepoint standards and complaints.
Edmonds added: “At precisely the moment we need to be giving people confidence to make the switch, the constant political back-and-forth over EV targets and new taxes is creating more uncertainty.
“We should be building on the success we’ve achieved, not giving people reasons to hesitate.
“The demand is there. We need to stop arguing about targets and start making it easier for people to choose electric.
“That means bringing down the cost of cars and charging, making the public network work properly, and giving drivers confidence that going electric is the right decision for them and their families.”
Mark McCall, chair of EVA Northern Ireland, said: “The EVA England survey once again shows that EV drivers overwhelmingly love their vehicles, the savings they deliver and the driving experience they offer.
“What we need now is a consistent, long-term approach from government, replacing the mixed messages of recent years with a clear and confident path towards vastly more efficient transport.
“This transition also presents a huge opportunity to power our vehicles with clean, affordable, indigenous energy, reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels and the price shocks they continue to bring.”
Neil Swanson, director at EVA Scotland, said: “We welcome the positive response from EV drivers in Scotland, and are encouraged by the levels of confidence we’re seeing among those considering the switch.
“Existing EV drivers make a strong case for cleaner, quieter motoring, one they are happy to share with friends and family.
“Home charging remains the greatest enabler, and more must be done to ensure a just transition for all.”
Paul Bevan, cadeirydd/chair EVA Cymru, added: “Even though the gap for EV infrastructure in Wales is narrowing, the data in the survey highlights that confidence amongst drivers is still being impacted by decisions made at Westminster.
“What is clear though is that when people switch to EV they stick with them, and more people are making the choice each day.”