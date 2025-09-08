  
MAN invests in Avonmouth site with new facilities and EV service bay

The Avonmouth branch of MAN Truck & Bus has reopened after a major upgrade, featuring expanded workshops and electric vehicle servicing capability.

Ryan Fowler

8 September 2025

MAN Truck & Bus has reopened its Avonmouth dealership after a significant investment aimed at enhancing customer experience and preparing for the transition to eMobility.

The purpose-built 2,500-square-metre site, first opened in 2005, now features 17 service and repair bays, new customer meeting points, sales offices, and a dedicated electric vehicle service bay.

A redesigned reception area now includes a booking-in and waiting zone, a sales desk and a parts counter, all intended to reflect the brand’s premium positioning.

Drivers waiting on site have access to a comfortable lounge with vending machines, mobile charging points and digital television.

Jason Moore, head of MAN Truck & Bus customer service management, said: “We are extremely excited and very proud of the improvements and updates at our Avonmouth branch.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing our valued customers with a modern and customer-centric approach. It is supported by the highest levels of service and support.

“MAN Avonmouth is a key location in our network. It’s close to the M4-M5 crossroad, two of the country’s busiest motorways, and next to Bristol, the second largest city in Southern England after London.

“Whether you have one MAN vehicle or a fleet of 100, you can rely on the Avonmouth team for fast, efficient, friendly service. This improvement is just the start of many exciting and significant investments in the MAN Truck & Bus dealer network.”

The site employs 34 staff, including 19 technicians with a combined 150 years of experience, and provides 24/7 roadside assistance as well as expertise in MOT preparation, diagnostics, and engine and gearbox repairs.

Technicians have been trained to high-voltage electric vehicle standards, supporting MAN’s wider transition to eMobility.

Branch manager Mark Gowler said: “At Avonmouth, we pride ourselves on delivering focused service to new and used MAN customers.

“The branch’s location serves local businesses and provides fast and efficient service to vehicles travelling the M5 and M4 corridors.

“This investment is a clear example of the Avonmouth site evolving to meet the needs of our expanding customer base and we all, the entire team, look forward to welcoming customers and supplying them with an enhanced and focused level of fast and efficient service.”

