MAN to unveil new electric truck and anniversary TGE at RTX 2026

MAN Truck & Bus UK will showcase five new vehicles at RTX 2026, including the UK debut of the battery-electric eTGL and a special edition TGE marking a decade of van production.

MAN Truck & Bus UK will use this year’s Road Transport Expo (RTX) at Stoneleigh to showcase five new vehicles, headlined by the first UK appearance of the battery-electric eTGL and a special edition TGE celebrating 10 years of the manufacturer’s van range.

The manufacturer will display a line-up ranging from the 3.5-tonne TGE to its flagship electric eTGX tractor unit. New additions include the MAN TGS 8×2 rigid, a new TGX EfficientLine+ model, the TGX Individual Eclipse Edition, the TGE 10 Year Edition and the battery-electric eTGL, which will make its UK debut in right-hand-drive form.

Jan Kohlmeier, managing director, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, said: “Following the launch of our eTGX at RTX 2025, MAN Truck & Bus now offers customers a complete battery-electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio, ranging from the 12-tonne eTGL, which we are showcasing at this year’s fair, through to the 16-tonne eTGM, now available to order, and a broad line-up of eTGX and eTGS models covering the full spectrum of zero-emission transport applications.”

Kohlmeier added: “This represents a strong signal and a clear message: MAN Truck & Bus is ready to support the transformation to zero-emission transport.” He also highlighted the company’s diesel efficiency improvements, saying: “At the same time, we are demonstrating how customers can further improve efficiency within our diesel portfolio. Our EfficientLine+ package offers fuel savings of up to eight percent, which can translate into annual fuel cost reductions of up to £6,600 GBP, depending on operating conditions and mileage.”

The new eTGL completes MAN’s electric truck range, covering vehicles from 12 tonnes to 44 tonnes. The 12-tonne rigid offers a usable battery capacity of 160kWh and a claimed range of up to 310km between charges, while fast charging can replenish the batteries from 10% to 80% in around 35 minutes. MAN said the vehicle is designed for urban and regional distribution work.

Alongside the electric trucks, MAN will celebrate 10 years of the TGE with a special edition model. The van range, often described by the manufacturer as the “truck among vans”, now has around 200,000 vehicles operating across Europe, including 21,000 in the UK. The anniversary model features a range of upgraded technology, driver assistance systems and connectivity features.