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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/man-truck-bus-uk-wins-napfm-innovation-award/

MAN Truck & Bus UK has been awarded the 2026 Innovation Award at the Emergency Fleet Exhibition and National Association of Police Fleet Managers Conference.

The event, now in its 52nd year, is organised by West Mercia Police and held at The International Centre in Telford, with a focus on vehicle and transport solutions for ambulance, fire and rescue, police and other public sector fleets.

MAN was recognised for its standardised vehicle specification approach, designed to support different emergency service fleets with a common platform.

Dave Newbold, transport and fleet manager at West Mercia Police, commented: “By being awarded the NAPFMs 2026 Innovation Award, MAN was singled out for demonstrating a broad understanding of the wants and needs of the emergency service sectors. In delivering a standardised vehicle specification approach applicable to Ambulance, Fire & Rescue, Police forces, and other public sector units, MAN has provided a number of useful solutions that create value and, at the same time, help minimise costs.”

MAN said the approach has been developed in collaboration with police forces to help standardise vehicle build and conversion across different fleets.

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Dan George, strategic account manager, TGE at MAN Truck & Bus UK, said: “We’re thrilled to have been singled out and awarded this much-cherished accolade, and we thank NAPFM for the recognition.

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“As a manufacturer, we’ve collaborated with police forces to develop an industry-first, standardised vehicle specification approach for emergency service fleets, designed to transform how police vehicles are procured, deployed, and maintained across the UK.

“The result of this innovative approach is that MAN and our partners have helped standardise vehicle build and conversion across forces, thereby enabling a consistent, scalable platform that supports national fleet alignment.”