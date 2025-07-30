  
Manheim Q2 results show younger stock and stronger EV demand boost conversions

Manheim Auction Services reported a 14% annual rise in first-time commercial vehicle sales and a 61% uplift in electric van volumes.

Ryan Fowler

30 July 2025

Manhim LCV 3

Manheim Auction Services has reported strong second quarter results for 2025, with 80.3% of vans sold at first presentation – a 14% increase year-on-year.

The improvement was supported by a drop in average age and mileage of light commercial vehicles, with stock averaging 63 months and 77,938 miles, respectively.

This younger profile contributed to greater buyer demand and improved conversion rates across the auction lanes.

Manheim also saw a 61% year-on-year increase in electric van volumes, with battery-powered models now accounting for 3.9% of all LCVs sold.

The average selling price for electric vans rose to £8,194, up £346 from the previous quarter, and 60% were sold first time.

The firm attributed these gains in part to an 8.4% rise in active van buyers compared to Q2 2024, noting that many retailers are increasingly relying on Manheim as a key source of stock.

Matthew Davock, director of commercial vehicles at Manheim UK, said: “It’s incredibly encouraging to see such strong performance across all fuel types.

“While challenges to electric van adoption remain, the momentum we’re seeing, particularly in younger, more desirable stock, is a clear sign of market resilience.

“These results reflect a robust quarter for the used van sector and a promising outlook for the remainder of the year.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
