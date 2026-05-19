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Manual vehicles could die out by end of decade, data firm warns

Vehicle Data Global found that manual gearboxes accounted for just 13.7% of the car market so far in 2026.

Jessica Bird

19 May 2026

Motoring

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Manual transmission cars could disappear from the UK market by the end of the decade, with new analysis suggesting their decline is now converging with the collapse in diesel market share.

Vehicle Data Global (VDG), which supplies technical and market data systems to the automotive sector, said manual gearboxes accounted for just 13.7% of the car market so far in 2026, following what it described as a 92% collapse in diesel market share since 2016.

The company said that while the shift towards hybrids and EVs had initially accelerated the decline of manuals, changing consumer preferences among internal combustion engine buyers were now also driving the trend.

VDG’s analysis found that manual transmission share among petrol and diesel cars had fallen from 55% in 2019 to 34% in 2025, despite buyers still having a transmission choice in those segments.

The company said this indicated the decline was not solely linked to electrification or model mix changes, but also reflected broader consumer demand for automatic drivetrains.

VDG said growing development, certification and production costs could make continuing manual gearbox programmes economically unviable for manufacturers as volumes continue to fall.

Ben Hermer, operations director at VDG, said: “The moment is fast approaching when the economics of maintaining a manual transmission option don’t add up, given the R&D, certification and other overheads of developing and refining gearboxes, even if there remains some demand in the market.

“Based on current trend data, between 5% and 10% of cars will theoretically still be manual by 2030.

“But manufacturers will be looking hard at whether maintaining manual gearbox programmes for a shrinking share of the market makes economic sense, while they manage the overall pressures of conversion from ICE and competing with international market entrants in the EV sector.”

VDG said the picture remained markedly different in the light commercial vehicle market, where diesel powertrains continue to dominate and manual gearboxes still held a 63% market share last year, compared with fewer than one in five passenger cars.

The company said both diesel engines and manual transmissions were now approaching a point where falling demand and rising development costs could bring simultaneous market withdrawal by the end of the decade.

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