ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/martin-pohanka-to-head-design-function-at-vwcv/

Martin Pohanka (pictured) will head up the design function of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV).

The experienced automotive designer has been with the brand since 2017 and, most recently served as head of design creation, responsible for interior, exterior, UI/UX and colour and trim, since 2023.

Previously, he held senior design positions at Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche and Audi, among others.

In 1998, he joined Audi, before taking on various positions in interior and advanced design at Porsche from 2001.

From 2015 to 2017, he worked as chief designer of interior creation at Jaguar Land Rover in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Pohanka initially took responsibility for interior design.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Karsten Franz, head of technical development at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Martin Pohanka knows our brand, our products and above all the specific requirements of our customers extremely well.

“He has already played a major role in shaping the design of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in recent years.