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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Martin Pohanka to head design function at VWCV

Previously, he held senior design positions at Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche and Audi, among others.

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Martin Pohanka (pictured) will head up the design function of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV).

The experienced automotive designer has been with the brand since 2017 and, most recently served as head of design creation, responsible for interior, exterior, UI/UX and colour and trim, since 2023.

Previously, he held senior design positions at Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche and Audi, among others.

In 1998, he joined Audi, before taking on various positions in interior and advanced design at Porsche from 2001.

From 2015 to 2017, he worked as chief designer of interior creation at Jaguar Land Rover in the UK.

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In 2017, Pohanka initially took responsibility for interior design.

Karsten Franz, head of technical development at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Martin Pohanka knows our brand, our products and above all the specific requirements of our customers extremely well.

“He has already played a major role in shaping the design of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in recent years.

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“With his extensive international experience and his clear understanding of how to combine functionality with emotional design, he is the right person to consistently evolve our design language.”

Stefan Mecha, CEO at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, added: “Design is a crucial part of the identity of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

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“Our vehicles must both inspire and perform in everyday use.

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“Martin Pohanka combines both.

“He knows the DNA of our brand and, together with his team, has already provided important impetus for our current products.

“I am delighted that he will take overall responsibility for design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles going forward.”

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