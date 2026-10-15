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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mazda-adds-driver-monitoring-to-all-cx-30-models/

Mazda has added the Homura Plus trim level to the CX-30 range, and has added Driver Monitoring to all models in the lineup.

Compared with the Homura, the Homura Plus gains a 12-speaker Bose sound system, black leather seats, ventilated and power adjustable front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

The range-topping Takumi trim has also gained a see-through view on its 360-degree camera for 2027, along with silver exterior detailing.

Silver exterior detailing has also been added to Exclusive-Line models.

In early 2027, Mazda will add the Makoto special edition to the range, which features a light cloth and stone artificial leather interior, black 18-inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps, and dark-plated badges.

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Aero Grey and Zinc Green will also be offered on the CX-30 for the first time.

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Mazda will continue to offer a choice between the 2.5-litre 140PS four-cylinder petrol, and the 2.0-litre 186PS four-cylinder petrol, with optional all wheel drive on the 2.0-litre.

Manual or automatic gearboxes are offered across the CX-30 range, aside from the manual-only Prime-Line.