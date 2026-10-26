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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mazda-cx-5-rolls-out-google-gemini/

The Mazda CX-5 is now equipped with Google Gemini, available for vehicles with Google built-in across supported European markets and languages.

Once enabled by the user, Gemini succeeds Google Assistant as the active voice assistant.

Its ability to understand natural language, context and follow-up questions is designed for drivers to express what they need conversationally, without having to remember specific commands.

Drivers can search for destinations that match their preferences, mood or purpose, rather than having a specific place in mind.

The same conversational approach extends to entertainment, allowing drivers to request music suited to a particular mood or find a song using contextual information.

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Supported services include Spotify, YouTube Music and Amazon Music, while Apple Music remains available through Apple CarPlay2.

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With Google built-in, Gemini can summarise and read incoming messages aloud to help drivers understand the context before responding.

Its natural-language capabilities are intended to make it easy to draft, refine or translate replies without touching the phone.