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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Mazda CX-5 rolls out Google Gemini

Once enabled by the user, Gemini succeeds Google Assistant as the active voice assistant.

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Mazda CX-5
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The Mazda CX-5 is now equipped with Google Gemini, available for vehicles with Google built-in across supported European markets and languages.

Once enabled by the user, Gemini succeeds Google Assistant as the active voice assistant.

Its ability to understand natural language, context and follow-up questions is designed for drivers to express what they need conversationally, without having to remember specific commands.

Drivers can search for destinations that match their preferences, mood or purpose, rather than having a specific place in mind.

The same conversational approach extends to entertainment, allowing drivers to request music suited to a particular mood or find a song using contextual information.

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Supported services include Spotify, YouTube Music and Amazon Music, while Apple Music remains available through Apple CarPlay2.

With Google built-in, Gemini can summarise and read incoming messages aloud to help drivers understand the context before responding.

Its natural-language capabilities are intended to make it easy to draft, refine or translate replies without touching the phone.

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Popular messaging services such as WhatsApp and Messenger can also be used hands-free through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto™ 3.

Gemini is delivered via an over-the-air update and supports 12 European language variants.

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To activate it in place of Google Assistant, users must be signed into their Google Account and opt in.

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Full functionality requires a data connection, although selected capabilities are also available offline.

Enabled by Mazda E/E Architecture+, the arrival of Gemini is intended to deliver on the promise made at the launch of the Mazda CX-5 for a digital cockpit designed for the day the vehicle reaches its owner and to continue evolving throughout the ownership experience.

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