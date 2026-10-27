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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mazda-cx-6e-secures-55-residual-value-ahead-of-uk-launch/

Mazda’s new all-electric CX-6e SUV has been assigned a residual value of 55% after three years and 30,000 miles, placing it ahead of several competing electric vehicles in the UK fleet market.

CAP has set the figure for the range-topping CX-6e Takumi 190kW, ahead of the model’s arrival in November.

The valuation exceeds those assigned to the Changan Deepal S07 Ultra 160kW at 46.3%, Kia EV6 Air 168kW at 41%, MG MG6 Trophy 180kW at 45% and Audi Q4 e-tron Performance 210kW at 37.1%.

The CX-6e also compares with the Tesla Model Y 220kW, which has been assigned a residual value of 58.5% over the same period.

Mazda has been promoting the new model to UK contract hire companies through a national roadshow, allowing residual value specialists and asset managers to assess a left-hand-drive example ahead of its introduction.

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The manufacturer said feedback from leasing companies had been positive, particularly around the vehicle’s styling, specification, range, pricing and positioning within the electric SUV market.

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Alex Janes, head of fleet at Mazda Motors UK, said: “The Mazda CX-6e is an important model for the brand, taking us into a dynamic new sector while significantly broadening our appeal among corporate customers and user-choosers.

“CAP’s confidence in setting a high residual value for the CX-6e is reinforced by feedback from our contract hire roadshow. Vendors responded extremely positively to its styling, quality, market positioning, range, specification and pricing.