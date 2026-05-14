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Mazda joins Drive Sustainability to support positive supply chain practices

By joining the collaboration, Mazda said it is advocating business integrity and enhancing its ability to apply sustainability standards.

Milly Standing

14 May 2026

Company Car Trends

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Drive Sustainability

Mazda Motor Europe has joined Drive Sustainability, an automotive industry initiative focused on promoting ethical, responsible and environmentally friendly practices across global supply chains.

By joining the collaboration, Mazda said it is advocating business integrity and enhancing its ability to apply common sustainability standards and guidelines throughout its value chain.

Launched in 2012, Drive Sustainability brings together car manufacturers to accelerate the transition towards a more transparent, responsible and sustainable automotive value chain.

The initiative develops shared tools, sustainability expectations and supplier‑focused support programmes on key responsibility topics including business ethics, working conditions, human rights, health and safety, and environmental stewardship.

Mazda said that joining Drive Sustainability aligns with its broader sustainability vision and reinforces its commitment to ensuring that its supply chain meets high ethical, social and environmental standards.

The collaboration enables Mazda to make use of the common assessment tools and guidance developed by the initiative and to continue strengthening due diligence processes that are increasingly important for regulators, partners and customers.

Martijn ten Brink, CEO at Mazda Motor Europe, said: “Sustainable supply chains are essential to the future of the automotive industry.

“Participating in Drive Sustainability supports our ambition to ensure that our vehicles are not only efficient and innovative, but also produced in a way that minimises their environmental impact and reflects our responsibility towards people, communities and the environment.”

By joining this industry-wide collaboration, Mazda provides its markets and business partners with additional clarity and reassurance regarding the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve responsible sourcing and sustainability standards across its value chain.

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