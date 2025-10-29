  
Mazda shows rotary-powered PHEV Vision X-Coupe concept

The Vision X-Coupe features a two-rotor, turbocharged engine and an electric motor, for a combined output of 510PS.

Dylan Robertson

29 October 2025

Mazda Vision X-Coupe

Mazda has shown the Vision X-Coupe concept, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sports coupé with a rotary engine, at the Japan Mobility Show.

The Vision X-Coupe features a two-rotor turbocharged engine and an electric motor, for a combined output of 510PS.

It also offers an electric-only range of 160km (99 miles).

The concept shows a further evolution of Mazda’s ‘Kodo-Soul of Motion’ design language.

It shares its coupé form and four-door layout with the RX-8, Mazda’s last rotary-powered car, although the concept features traditional rear doors as opposed to the RX-8’s rear suicide doors.

Mazda said that the Vision X-Coupe is powered by carbon-neutral fuel, derived from microalgae and features proprietary CO2 capture technology, allowing the car to reduce atmospheric CO2.

MAZDA VISION X COMPACT EXT 02

The company also showed the Vision X-Compact, a small hatchback.

Mazda said that the car is designed to deepen the bond between people and cars through empathetic artificial intelligence (AI), which can engage in natural conversations.

Masahiro Moro, representative director, president and CEO at Mazda, said: “The phrase, ‘The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow,’ expresses not only Mazda’s fundamental spirit, but also the core of its future challenges.

“Under the shared global mission of achieving carbon neutrality, Mazda believes that the joy of driving can be a force for positive change for society and the planet.

“We remain committed to fulfilling the desire of those who love cars and wish to continue driving as long as possible.”

