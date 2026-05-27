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Mazda strengthens fleet network as Mazda6e arrival approaches

Mazda has added four new retailers to its Fleet Dealer Specialist network and launched a new business contract hire programme.

Ryan Fowler

27 May 2026

Motoring

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Mazda Dealership

Mazda is expanding its Fleet Dealer Specialist network as it prepares for the launch of the Mazda6e, the first model in a planned range of all-electric vehicles.

The manufacturer has added four new retailers to the network, taking the total number of accredited sites to seven. The latest additions are Arnold Clark Stirling Mazda, Vertu Mazda Redditch, Eden Mazda Taunton and Yeomans Mazda Bexhill.

The new sites join Holdcroft Mazda Stoke, Johnson Mazda Tamworth and RRG Mazda Stockport. Mazda said it remains in discussions with additional retail partners considering fleet specialist accreditation.

Alongside the network expansion, Mazda has launched a new Mazda Business Contract Hire finance programme designed to increase local fleet and business sales. Monthly rentals for the Mazda6e will start from £332 + VAT under the scheme, which will also be promoted across Mazda’s wider vehicle range.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director at Mazda Motors UK, said: “We’ve taken a strategic decision to grow our Fleet Dealer Specialist network as we anticipate strong local business demand as we rollout our all-new battery electric vehicles, starting with the Mazda6e.

“We’re delighted to welcome Arnold Clark, Vertu, Eden and Yeomans to our Fleet Dealer Specialist network and are working with them to ensure they benefit from incremental increases in local business sales and aftersales.”

Thomson added: “With a growing number of new EVs funded through BCH, we identified a need to deliver a more compelling offering for business customers. This move will enable our dealer partners to better serve the needs of their local fleet customers, especially those transitioning to electric.”

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