Mazda6e set for summer 2026 UK launch with Pod home charger

Customers purchasing through retail or Mazda Contract Hire will qualify for a tethered or untethered Pod Home Charger for £499.

The Mazda6e will launch in the UK this summer, and customers purchasing through retail or Mazda Contract Hire will qualify for a tethered or untethered Pod Home Charger for £499 when placing an order by 30th June.

On sale in Europe since last Autumn, the updated Mazda6e will arrive in the UK with a 78kWh single battery specification – priced at £38,995 for the Takumi and £39,995 for Takumi Plus.

Laura Brailey, sales director at Mazda UK, said: “We recognise that many prospective Mazda6e customers may be new to electric vehicles and the simplicity, convenience and the well-established end-to-end installation process associated with this offer is designed to deliver a seamless and stress-free move to electric car ownership.”

All retail and fleet customers will also be eligible for a £500 public charging credit when opening an account via the Mazda Public Charging App.

Launched in Europe with two powertrain options – a 68.8kWh LFP or 80kWh NCM battery, the UK specification Mazda6e aims to simplify the offering with a single 78kWh LFP battery.

The 78kWh battery delivers a combined WLTP range of 348 miles, while 10% to 80% charging on a 195kW DC charger takes 24 minutes.

With a 258ps power output, the rear-wheel drive Mazda6e will reach 62mph in 7.9 seconds and with 290Nm of torque delivers great real-world performance.

Designed under the concept of ‘Electrifying Design Crafted to Perfection’ the Mazda6e introduces the next evolution of Mazda’s ‘Kodo Soul of Motion’ design philosophy.

Design details include frameless doors and a lighting signature, while a glowing wing illuminates around the grille.

It features dynamic illumination, which makes the wings appear to flutter when the car is charging, while the lighting also indicates charge status.

The Mazda6e’s 19-inch wheels have an aerodynamic design that features a five-spoke design with flat black surfaces.

At the rear, Mazda6e has a rear lamp design and horizontal taillight bar, while the Mazda lettering replaces the brand logo badge at the rear of the car.

Mazda has also included an electronically extendable rear spoiler that is designed to enhance stability at speed, along with a panoramic roof.

Takumi models will feature black or stone Maztex artificial leather, while Takumi Plus offers tan Nappa leather with artificial suede cloth woven fabric seat trim.

The car features a 14.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch instrument set, with an augmented reality head-up display.

The Mazda6e has a 336-litre boot and a 72-litre front boot.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director at Mazda Motors UK, said: “the Mazda6e is the car our dealers have been waiting for, with a nod to the popularity of the Mazda6 it’s a real statement of intent for the future and illustrates how Mazda can bring great design, technology and style to battery electric vehicles.

“And with the suspension, power steering and braking carefully calibrated by the team at Mazda Research Europe in Frankfurt to match UK preferences, I’m sure the Mazda6e will be an electric car that delivers the engaging driver experience you’d expect from Mazda.”

He added: “In the UK we are facing some unique and complex challenges in the balance between EV legislation and consumer demand but at Mazda we will introduce new models and ensure our product range fits the pace of actual consumer demand in the UK with technologies that are amongst the best in the market.

“The arrival of the Mazda6e in UK showrooms this summer is perfect, it’s a fantastic and timely addition to our multi-solution approach that includes mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric offerings.

“With a UK price that sees both models under £40,000, this value proposition is even more tempting when you see the huge tally of equipment and technology fitted as standard across both the Takumi and Takumi Plus.

“The Mazda6e is also a car that positions Mazda strongly in the expanding D segment BEV fleet market, where the cars blend of style, value, practicality and desirability will I’m sure win over business users.”

Available to configure and order now, the first Mazda6e will arrive in UK dealers this summer, while later in the year the next Mazda BEV will arrive in the UK, with the debut of the Mazda CX-6e SUV.