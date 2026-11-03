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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mccarron-coates-highlights-importance-of-immediate-legal-support-following-serious-road-incidents/

Insurance broker McCarron Coates has highlighted the importance of immediate specialist legal assistance following serious road traffic incidents, warning that delays in accessing support can affect how major claims are managed.

The Leeds-based transport insurance and risk management specialist has provided clients with access to LMP Legal’s 24/7 roadside legal assistance service for the past two years.

Since the partnership began, the service has received approximately 30 calls, including 10 involving fatalities or potentially high-value claims where reserves could reach millions of pounds.

The service provides drivers and commercial vehicle operators with access to specialist legal advice and representation following serious incidents, including assistance at the scene.

McCarron Coates introduced the arrangement following a collision involving one of its clients that resulted in multiple fatalities.

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Although the operator had not formally taken up the service at the time, the broker contacted LMP Legal, which provided specialist assistance at the scene.

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Following the incident, McCarron Coates entered into a commercial arrangement to fund access to the service for its entire client base.

Ian McCarron, director at McCarron Coates, said: “When you are dealing with a serious incident, particularly one involving a fatality or a claim that could potentially run into millions of pounds, the way that claim is managed from the very beginning can make a significant difference.