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McCarron Coates highlights importance of immediate legal support following serious road incidents

Ian McCarron said: “When you are dealing with a serious incident [...] the way that claim is managed from the very beginning can make a significant difference."

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Silver MPV undergoes frontal crash test with severe structural deformation and airbag deployment in Euro NCAP facility.
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Insurance broker McCarron Coates has highlighted the importance of immediate specialist legal assistance following serious road traffic incidents, warning that delays in accessing support can affect how major claims are managed.

The Leeds-based transport insurance and risk management specialist has provided clients with access to LMP Legal’s 24/7 roadside legal assistance service for the past two years.

Since the partnership began, the service has received approximately 30 calls, including 10 involving fatalities or potentially high-value claims where reserves could reach millions of pounds.

The service provides drivers and commercial vehicle operators with access to specialist legal advice and representation following serious incidents, including assistance at the scene.

McCarron Coates introduced the arrangement following a collision involving one of its clients that resulted in multiple fatalities.

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Although the operator had not formally taken up the service at the time, the broker contacted LMP Legal, which provided specialist assistance at the scene.

Following the incident, McCarron Coates entered into a commercial arrangement to fund access to the service for its entire client base.

Ian McCarron, director at McCarron Coates, said: “When you are dealing with a serious incident, particularly one involving a fatality or a claim that could potentially run into millions of pounds, the way that claim is managed from the very beginning can make a significant difference.

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“As a broker, we believe in taking as much control of the claims process as possible, rather than simply receiving a claim and passing it on to an insurer or third party.

“Having LMP is an extension to that approach as they can get support the driver at the scene and start establishing exactly what has happened while the circumstances are still fresh.

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“Without that legal support, the police take control of the scene, and the driver may be taken away for questioning without access to their mobile phone.

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“Meanwhile, the operator would be left with very little information about what has actually happened or what the driver has said. It could then take three to six months before the full police report becomes available.

“With LMP involved, we have a much clearer picture from the beginning. Their representatives can attend the scene and provide a report setting out what happened and what was said, giving us and the operator a greater understanding of the circumstances much sooner, allowing us to make more informed decisions about how the claim should be handled, ultimately delivering a much greater level of protection.”

The broker said early access to information could help operators and claims teams assess incidents more quickly, particularly where police investigations could delay access to full reports.

McCarron also emphasised the distinction between legal assistance being available around the clock and specialist representatives being able to respond immediately.

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He said: “24/7 legal assistance is nothing new, and many insurers already include it within their wider insurance offering in some way, shape or form. The important distinction is what happens when that support is genuinely needed.

“Having a number to call is one thing, but having the right specialist available to respond and take action is another. When a serious incident happens, those first few minutes – often referred to as the ‘Golden Minutes’ – can be vitally important.

“That immediate response can make a real difference to the entire claims process.

“The earlier the circumstances of an incident can be understood and the relevant information gathered, the sooner the claims team can begin assessing what has happened and taking the necessary steps.”

McCarron Coates manages claims in-house as part of its wider insurance and risk management services, working with commercial vehicle operators throughout their policy periods to improve safety, manage risks and control claims costs.

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McCarron added: “Claims management is a big part of what we do. We’re not there to simply arrange insurance cover and then wait for something to happen, we actively manage our clients throughout the year, helping them manage claims, reduce risk and improve their overall performance.

“The 24/7 legal service is another part of that approach. Hopefully our clients will never need to use it, but if they do find themselves dealing with a serious incident, we want them to know that the right support is there immediately, when they need it most – giving them the reassurance that they won’t have to navigate what could be an incredibly difficult situation on their own.”

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