MD Govier reaches net zero target with electric company car fleet

It has installed a wall-mounted EV charger at its headquarters and plans to install multiple pedestal chargers once final estate permissions are secured.

Dylan Robertson

16 October 2025

MD Govier

Electrical engineering firm MD Govier has reached its 2025 net zero target by moving to an all-electric company car fleet.

It has installed a wall-mounted electric vehicle (EV) charger at its Milton Keynes headquarters and plans to install multiple pedestal chargers once final estate permissions are secured.

The firm has also started to adopt electric vans and has targeted a 50% EV fleet makeup by 2030.

It currently deploys electric vans on sub-100 mile round trips, recognising the range limitations of current models.

MD Govier has also installed solar panels and battery storage at its headquarters, which has reduced its energy bills by 41% year-on-year in the year-to-date.

Kelly Govier, finance and quality director at MD Govier, said: “Our commitment to net zero is not only about improving our own footprint, but also about showing clients what practical, cost-effective sustainability looks like in action.

“We’re already well advanced in tracking our Scope 3 carbon impact figures and remain committed to offsetting any surplus that is generated.

“Every decision we make is about creating a more sustainable future for our clients, our people, and our community.”

