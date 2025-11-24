“Measured approach” needed in response to Chinese car security concerns – AFP

Defence minister Luke Pollard last week warned MoD employees were being urged not to discuss sensitive issues when travelling in Chinese cars.

Fleets should take a “measured approach” to security risks highlighted by the Government around Chinese-manufactured cars, according to the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

Defence Minister Luke Pollard last week warned Ministry of Defence (MoD) employees were being urged not to discuss sensitive issues when travelling in Chinese cars and the use of such vehicles was under examination, with warning stickers being fitted to windscreens.

However, Paul Hollick, AFP chair, said these issues affected relatively few vehicle operators and fleets should adopt a proportionate response.

Hollick said: “We’re living through a moment where there is a great deal of sensitivity about Chinese espionage activities in general, with a new alert issued to Parliament this week. There is little doubt the UK government is treating this as a serious issue.

“For security-critical fleets such as the MoD and their suppliers, it is absolutely correct that steps should be taken to minimise risks and if the authorities believe Chinese cars present a potential weakness, their use should be examined in detail.”

He said several AFP members in this position were already working with the authorities and taking appropriate action.

He added: “In technical terms, there are potential causes for concern. Almost all newer vehicles have multiple cameras, microphones, satnav and internet connectivity that could be used to collect information by a hostile actor.

“However, while this is possible, it’s an area easily prone to exaggeration. There is perhaps a perception being promoted in some more sensational areas of the press that someone sitting in a grey walled office in Beijing can click a few buttons on their laptop and listen to a chat between two people as they sit in a traffic jam on the M40. We know of no evidence suggesting this has ever occurred.

“Of course, some of our members – who work in government, critical infrastructure and defense – handle cybersecurity risks every day as part of their management of the fleet.

“For example, there are often guidelines about where to park vehicles when visiting sensitive sites. Similar policies usually apply to personal mobile phones, and the security concerns surrounding vehicles are comparable.”

For the vast number of fleets adopting Chinese cars, the message was very much there was no reason to panic, Hollick said.

“Chinese-manufactured cars – and this includes some established European brands as well as less familiar new entrants to the market – are finding a home on many fleets because they appear to offer excellent value, especially when it comes to electrification.

“Unless you are operating in a sector where security is an everyday concern, we’re unaware of any reason why fleets shouldn’t continue to buy and operate them as before. If there are specific risks, we’d very much expect the government to make us aware.”

Hollick added that technology on newer cars was probably more likely to be misused for domestic crime than international espionage, with specific risks around ensuring everyday data stored on cars was regularly monitored and deleted before disposal.

He said: “The amount of personal data being stored on modern cars is enormous. For the average user in a normal company car, it’s not just a question of contacts, phone numbers and destinations but even biometric information such as your weight.

“This is a more present security risk than Chinese cars, in our opinion, and is of concern to all fleets rather than just a few involved in critical sectors.

“Anyone who works in the used car sector can attest to how much data is often left on vehicles when they are sold.

“One AFP member recently explained to me how the motor manufacturer app on his phone was still tracking the location of a company car sold by his employer five years ago, and he could hypothetically open and close its locks.

“That’s not too unusual. It’s a huge worry and perhaps indicates for the vast majority of fleets, the potential misuse of everyday data to carry out simple thefts is a bigger concern than hostile foreign governments.”