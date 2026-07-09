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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mercedes-amg-adds-680ps-45-4matic-variant-to-cla-range/

Mercedes-AMG has added the 680PS CLA 45 4MATIC+ to its range, available exclusively as an electric vehicle (EV).

It uses three axial-flux motors taken from the GT 4-door Coupé, with all wheel drive and torque vectoring on the rear axle, due to each wheel having its own motor.

Saloon and Shooting Brake variants are available, with either 416 or 398 miles of range respectively.

Both use a 94kWh battery with 800V technology, allowing the car to charge from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes.

Acceleration to 62mph takes 2.7 seconds and the 360PS front motor can be disconnected when under low load to improve efficiency.

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AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension is standard, with steel springs and three-way adaptive dampers, as is an active rear spoiler, which can reduce drag or provide enhanced stability.

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Other standard equipment includes a glass roof, sports seats trimmed in artificial leather and microfibre and a suite of AMG-specific performance apps.

Optional AMG Performance seats add seat heating, larger bolsters and optional leather.