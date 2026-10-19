Mercedes-AMG launches 1,169PS electric GT SUV

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mercedes-amg-launches-1169ps-electric-gt-suv/

Mercedes-AMG has launched the GT SUV, the performance division’s first entirely in-house-developed SUV, which offers up to 1,169PS in its most powerful variant.

The GT SUV can charge at up to 710kW, allowing 280 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, while a 10% to 80% charge takes 12 minutes.

Three variants are offered: the 544PS GT 53 SUV, the 816PS GT 55 SUV, and the 1,169PS GT 63 SUV.

All three models have all wheel drive.

The GT 63 SUV can accelerate to 62mph in 2.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 168mph when fitted with the Driver’s Package.

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GT 55 SUV and GT 53 SUV models accelerate to 62mph in 2.8 and 3.8 seconds respectively.

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As with the GT 4-Door, the GT SUV uses axial flux motors. On the 63 and 55 models, two motors are mounted on the rear axle.

The GT SUV is available with a 106kWh or a 128kWh battery, with the latter offering a range of up to 435 miles.