Mercedes-AMG launches 1,169PS electric GT SUV

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mercedes-amg-launches-1169ps-electric-gt-suv/
Mercedes-AMG has launched the GT SUV, the performance division’s first entirely in-house-developed SUV, which offers up to 1,169PS in its most powerful variant.
The GT SUV can charge at up to 710kW, allowing 280 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, while a 10% to 80% charge takes 12 minutes.
Three variants are offered: the 544PS GT 53 SUV, the 816PS GT 55 SUV, and the 1,169PS GT 63 SUV.
All three models have all wheel drive.
The GT 63 SUV can accelerate to 62mph in 2.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 168mph when fitted with the Driver’s Package.
ADVERTISEMENT
GT 55 SUV and GT 53 SUV models accelerate to 62mph in 2.8 and 3.8 seconds respectively.
As with the GT 4-Door, the GT SUV uses axial flux motors. On the 63 and 55 models, two motors are mounted on the rear axle.
The GT SUV is available with a 106kWh or a 128kWh battery, with the latter offering a range of up to 435 miles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mercedes-AMG has fitted the car with active rear-wheel steering, AMGFORCE Sport+ synthetic engine sound, the SKY CONTROL panoramic sunroof, and a suite of AMG-specific performance screens in the infotainment system.
AMGFORCE Sport+ replicates the sound of an AMG V8 engine in the 63 and 55 models, and an inline-six on the 53 model.
ADVERTISEMENT
AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL+ suspension is standard on the 63 and optional on the 55. It uses air springs, an 8.2-litre pressure reservoir, and hydraulically interconnected shock absorbers to control damping.
ADVERTISEMENT
The system pressurises the shock absorbers to limit body roll, and allows the car to have no anti-roll bars.
UK pricing and specifications will be released on 20th October.
Jörg Burzer, chief technology officer for development and procurement at Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “With the new Mercedes‑AMG GT SUV, we’re bringing the groundbreaking innovations of our AMG.EA architecture to a full-size SUV.
“Powered by three pioneering axial flux motors and a revolutionary high-voltage battery, we’re setting a new benchmark in the electric SUV segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We’re demonstrating that electric performance today no longer requires any compromises in sustained power, range or charging speed.”
Stefan Weckbach, chairman of the management board at Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and head of business units Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class & Mercedes‑Maybach at Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “Our customers will experience the Mercedes‑AMG GT SUV as a vehicle that, for the first time, uniquely combines two worlds: the practical advantages of a full-size SUV with maximum space, comfort and versatility, alongside the emotional sports-car character of a genuine AMG.
“The key to this lies in the high-tech from Affalterbach. In short: SUV by shape. GT by nature.”