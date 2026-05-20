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Mercedes-AMG launches GT 4-Door EV with 1,169PS, 600kW charging

It has a 106kWh battery and can accelerate to 62mph in 2.1 seconds in its most powerful form.

Dylan Robertson

20 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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AMG GT 4-Door

Mercedes-AMG has launched the GT 4-Door electric vehicle (EV), with a power output of up to 1,169PS, as well as 600kW charging.

It has three axial-flux motors providing drive to all four wheels, a 106kWh battery and can accelerate to 62mph in 2.1 seconds in its most powerful form.

600kW charging allows 286 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, while a 10% to 80% charge takes 11 minutes.

The AMG GT 4-Door can travel up to 434 miles on a single charge.

Mercedes-AMG has added a simulated V8 sound to the car, as well as simulated gear changes, which interrupt power delivery.

It is available in AMGFORCE S+ mode and is based on the sound of the AMG GT R, with more than 1,600 sound files used.

At launch, two models will be available, the GT 55 with 816PS and GT 63 with the full 1,169PS, although Mercedes-AMG said the High Performance Electric Architecture that underpins the car is designed for power outputs of over 1000kW (1360PS).

The car uses a new battery, combining learnings from the Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar and the expertise of the Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains team in the UK.

It has an 800V infrastructure but can be charged through 400V systems.

All models are fitted with AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL air suspension, which Mercedes-AMG said offers a wide spread between sportiness and comfort.

The car also has rear wheel steering, carbon ceramic front brake discs and active aerodynamics.

An optional AMG TRACK PACK is available, adding professional training and analysis tools and an optional dashcam.

Wheels ranging from 19 to 21 inches are available, with the most aerodynamic wheels, combined with optimised tyres, providing 19 miles of additional range.

Production will begin in summer 2026 at the Sindelfingen plant in Germany.

Jörg Burzer, member of the board of management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG and chief technology officer, development and procurement, said: “With the new Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé, we are once again making a strong statement:

“It is proof of how we are taking performance and endurance to an entirely new level and pushing the boundaries of electric mobility.

“This vehicle underscores the broad performance spectrum of our comprehensive development strategy and the consistent transfer of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX technology programme into series production.

“In the Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé, three revolutionary high‑tech axial flux motors and the innovative high‑voltage battery guarantee breathtaking performance and endurance.”

Michael Schiebe, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and production, quality and supply chain management, chairman of the management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, said: “The new Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé ushers in an entirely new era.

“It is an absolute high-performance machine, packed with pioneering innovations that enable previously unimaginable driving performance in this segment.

“It creates a driving experience that is unparalleled: thrilling, intense, irresistible – typically AMG. The pride and spirit of our AMG team are reflected in every detail.

“I thank all colleagues for their enormous dedication, which makes this vehicle an absolutely revolutionary, breathtaking product.”

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