The engine will make its debut in the updated GLE 63 S and GLS 63 SUVs.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mercedes-amg-updates-v8-engine-for-euro-7-regulations/

Mercedes-AMG has updated its V8 engine to ensure that it is compliant with the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

The engine will make its debut in the updated GLE 63 S and GLS 63 SUVs.

Both cars produce 612PS and 850nm of torque.

The engine, named the M177 EVO, has received significant updates to ensure its compliance with Euro 7.

Changes include a flat-plane crankshaft in place of the previous cross-plane unit, moving to a design used by manufacturers such as Ferrari and McLaren.

It reduces rotating mass, improving the engine’s ability to rev, as well as its responses.

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Mercedes-AMG has revised the M177’s intake camshaft, fuel injection and turbochargers, as well as its intake and exhaust ports.

All M177 EVO engines will be fitted with particulate filters and mild-hybrid systems, with the mild hybrid system contributing 23PS and 205nm to total output.