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Mercedes-AMG updates V8 engine for Euro 7 regulations

The engine will make its debut in the updated GLE 63 S and GLS 63 SUVs.

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Mercedes-AMG V8
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Mercedes-AMG has updated its V8 engine to ensure that it is compliant with the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

The engine will make its debut in the updated GLE 63 S and GLS 63 SUVs.

Both cars produce 612PS and 850nm of torque.

The engine, named the M177 EVO, has received significant updates to ensure its compliance with Euro 7.

Changes include a flat-plane crankshaft in place of the previous cross-plane unit, moving to a design used by manufacturers such as Ferrari and McLaren.

It reduces rotating mass, improving the engine’s ability to rev, as well as its responses.

Mercedes-AMG has revised the M177’s intake camshaft, fuel injection and turbochargers, as well as its intake and exhaust ports.

All M177 EVO engines will be fitted with particulate filters and mild-hybrid systems, with the mild hybrid system contributing 23PS and 205nm to total output.

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As before, displacement is 4.0-litres and the engine is twin-turbocharged.

Mercedes-AMG said the V8 engine embodies its performance DNA and the changes make it future proof.

Michael Schiebe, member of the board of management for production, quality and supply chain management at Mercedes-Benz Group and chairman of the management board at Mercedes‑AMG GmbH, said: “Our V8 is a central component of our performance DNA and the ideal heart for the new GLE 63 S and GLS 63.

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“For years, the V8 has stood for impressive performance and great popularity among our customers. With the new M177 EVO generation, we have fundamentally revised the power unit and secured its presence in our portfolio for the long term.

“The result is an engine that impresses with agile response, strong performance and a pronounced appetite for revs – while at the same time meeting increasingly demanding regulations worldwide.”

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