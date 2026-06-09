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Mercedes-Benz adds cheaper, rear-wheel drive GLC 250 EV

Prices now start at £55,495, around £5,000 less than the GLC 400 4MATIC.

Dylan Robertson

9 June 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

Mercedes-Benz has expanded the GLC electric vehicle (EV) range, adding the cheaper, rear-wheel drive GLC 250.

Prices now start at £55,495, around £5,000 less than the GLC 400 4MATIC.

It uses a single electric motor on the rear axle, delivering 354PS, for a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds.

The GLC 250 uses a smaller battery, with a usable capacity of 85kWh. Range is between 370 and 389 miles, slightly less than the GLC 400.

Charging is also slightly slower, with a maximum speed of 320kW, down from 330, although the car can still charge from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes.

As with the more expensive model, a range of trim levels are offered: Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition.

Optional equipment includes AIRMATIC air suspension and rear wheel steering.

Towing capacity is 2.2 tonnes.

Mercedes-Benz said the GLC EV has already received more orders than any other electric model in its history.

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