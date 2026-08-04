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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mercedes-benz-and-chargepoint-partner-on-ev-charging-for-fleets/

Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint have partnered to introduce an end-to-end charging solution for fleets of all sizes in the UK and Germany.

The joint offering aims to provide business customers with a fully integrated solution from initial planning through to installation, operation and ongoing service of on-site charging networks.

Nico Dettmer, global head of Mercedes-Benz Charging Solutions at Mercedes-Benz AG, said: “Our business customers expect solutions that extend far beyond the vehicle itself.

“With our new workplace charging offering, we are closing a key gap in the charging ecosystem for fleet customers, complementing both home and public charging.

“This enables companies to electrify their fleets in a cost-effective manner and accelerate their transition to electric mobility through a fully integrated, end-to-end solution.”

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Following a detailed assessment of a customer’s requirements and site conditions, Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint will develop tailored infrastructure concepts based on fleet size, operational needs, future scalability and a business’s sustainability objectives.

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The installation of AC and DC charging hardware will be carried out by ChargePoint specialists to ensure minimal operational disruption and maximum system reliability.

Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint’s charging solutions feature intelligent load management for optimal site performance, as well as automated energy reporting and cost analysis.