Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
EV & Sustainability

Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint partner on EV charging for fleets

The offering aims to provide customers with an integrated solution from initial planning through to installation and service of on-site charging networks.

2 min read
Share
Mercedes-Benz ChargePoint
ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint have partnered to introduce an end-to-end charging solution for fleets of all sizes in the UK and Germany.

The joint offering aims to provide business customers with a fully integrated solution from initial planning through to installation, operation and ongoing service of on-site charging networks.

Nico Dettmer, global head of Mercedes-Benz Charging Solutions at Mercedes-Benz AG, said: “Our business customers expect solutions that extend far beyond the vehicle itself.

“With our new workplace charging offering, we are closing a key gap in the charging ecosystem for fleet customers, complementing both home and public charging.

“This enables companies to electrify their fleets in a cost-effective manner and accelerate their transition to electric mobility through a fully integrated, end-to-end solution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a detailed assessment of a customer’s requirements and site conditions, Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint will develop tailored infrastructure concepts based on fleet size, operational needs, future scalability and a business’s sustainability objectives.

The installation of AC and DC charging hardware will be carried out by ChargePoint specialists to ensure minimal operational disruption and maximum system reliability.

Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint’s charging solutions feature intelligent load management for optimal site performance, as well as automated energy reporting and cost analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solar photovoltaic systems, battery energy storage and additional smart energy management solutions can also be integrated.

By combining high-end electric vehicles with intelligent charging infrastructure and expert support, Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint aim to make the transition to electric fleets simpler, faster and more effective for fleet operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related