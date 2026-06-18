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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/mercedes-benz-cla-eq-receives-five-stars-from-green-ncap/

Sustainability assessor Green NCAP has presented the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology with a five-star rating.

The CLA was given 91% due to its low level of power consumption and low lifecycle carbon footprint.

Green NCAP said the CLA was impressively environmentally friendly, despite having a large 90kWh battery and weighing almost two tonnes.

Its lifecycle CO2 emissions were estimated to be equivalent to 119g/km.

Compact, lightweight electric cars with small batteries are typically ranked highest by Green NCAP.

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Green NCAP also commended the hybrid Toyota C-HR for its performance, with 3.5 stars or 66% for overall sustainability.

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The C-HR was recognised for its high efficiency in most conditions, but Green NCAP found that emissions levels could be lower in sub-zero cold starts.

It said that improving the exhaust after-treatment and particle filtration could allow the C-HR to sit among the best environmental performers.