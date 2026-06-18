Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ receives five stars from Green NCAP
The CLA was given 91% due to its low level of power consumption and low lifecycle carbon footprint.
Sustainability assessor Green NCAP has presented the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology with a five-star rating.
The CLA was given 91% due to its low level of power consumption and low lifecycle carbon footprint.
Green NCAP said the CLA was impressively environmentally friendly, despite having a large 90kWh battery and weighing almost two tonnes.
Its lifecycle CO2 emissions were estimated to be equivalent to 119g/km.
Compact, lightweight electric cars with small batteries are typically ranked highest by Green NCAP.
Green NCAP also commended the hybrid Toyota C-HR for its performance, with 3.5 stars or 66% for overall sustainability.
The C-HR was recognised for its high efficiency in most conditions, but Green NCAP found that emissions levels could be lower in sub-zero cold starts.
It said that improving the exhaust after-treatment and particle filtration could allow the C-HR to sit among the best environmental performers.
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The C-HR’s lifecycle CO2 emissions were calculated to be equivalent to 196g/km, which Green NCAP said was a strong result for a petrol-powered car, but is still behind the best-performing electric models.
Green NCAP gave the Mini Cooper C a three-star rating, commending its low-energy-demand manufacturing process and acceptable fuel efficiency, but said that its lack of hybridisation held it back.
Its lifecycle CO2 emissions were calculated to be 230g/km.
The MG HS was given 1.5 stars and scored zero points for propulsion energy efficiency or greenhouse gases, while its lifecycle CO2 emissions were calculated to be 303.7g/km
Green NCAP encouraged customers to consider MG’s wide range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric models, which were high-performing.
Dr Aleksandar Damyanov, technical manager at Green NCAP, said: “Green NCAP’s testing gives a glimpse of what the next generation of automotive engineering can achieve.
“Mercedes-Benz has shown that choosing a larger, more versatile car no longer means compromising on environmental integrity. By maximising powertrain efficiency and aerodynamics, Mercedes has created a vehicle that banishes range anxiety and boasts a highly creditable carbon footprint throughout its lifetime.
“It shows the car industry that Europe’s car makers can, and must, do better.
“At the same time, our findings reinforce the value of robust hybrid technology. The Toyota C-HR performs impressively well in terms of real-world fuel efficiency, though its scores remind manufacturers of the importance of clean and robust exhaust management – even in the most challenging winter conditions.
“For the Mini and the MG HS, the message is simple: there are more efficient electric and hybrid alternatives within their respective families.”